Masdar Calls upon Global Community at COP27 to Pledge Support for Women Tackling Climate Change

- Ahead of COP27, Masdar launches global #IAmWiSER campaign calling on policymakers, industry leaders, and the general public to pledge support for women as agents of sustainable change

- Campaign has backing of influential women leading the clean energy transition at highest levels of UAE government, multinational corporations, and the United Nations

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Masdar's Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform today called on the global community attending COP27 in Egypt next week to support its campaign, I Am WiSER. The initiative was launched to raise support for women at the forefront of efforts to tackle climate change and encourage world leaders to press forward with initiatives to build a more inclusive and sustainable future.

The campaign urges policymakers, heads of industry, and individuals to take the #IAmWiSER pledge to champion women as agents of sustainable change, in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) 5 and 7, which aim to "achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls," and "ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all," respectively.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar, said: "Women have a critical contribution to make towards global climate action and they are already working tirelessly to help tackle the challenges. As the world prepares for the COP27 climate summit, it is vital that women have a seat at the table and their voices are heard. Masdar has been shining a spotlight on the great work women do on climate for over seven years through WiSER. The #IAmWiSER campaign further amplifies women's role as powerful agents of sustainable change."

WiSER was launched in 2015 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. It was born from the realization that when women are empowered and supported, they can turbocharge the transition to a more sustainable future for all. Over seven years, more than 85 women from 21 nations have received mentorship and training to develop leadership skills through WiSER's Pioneers Program. WiSER has also convened high-level forums, attended by more than 2,000 participants, to promote sustainability and gender equality.

Globally, women and girls experience the greatest impacts of climate change, which amplifies existing gender inequalities and poses unique threats to their livelihoods, health, and safety, according to UN Women. The #IAmWiSER campaign aims to provide a clear call to action for women and those who support them around the world. It also aims to translate pledges into concrete progress.

The campaign has been endorsed by five notable women who are today advancing the sustainability agenda on the global stage, including H.E. Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent UAE Representative to the UN; Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for SEforALL, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy; Peggy Choi, Founder and CEO of global knowledge-sharing platform, Lynk; and Alexandra Palt, Executive Vice-President Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of L'Oréal and Executive Vice-President of the Foundation L'Oréal.

Commenting on the campaign, Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi said: "I am delighted to be part of the #IAmWiSER campaign that recognizes the critical role women play in our sustainable energy future. As the world looks now for more ambition to come out of the COP27 climate conference, I invite others to join in this campaign to empower and support more women. Together, we can champion women as leaders and change agents for a just and equitable clean energy transition."

Interested participants are invited to visit Masdar's website to take the #IAmWiser pledge: "I am committed to championing women as agents of sustainable change." Signatories will then be prompted to publicize their commitment and encourage others to take the pledge via an auto-generated link for sharing on social media.

At the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC COP27) in Egypt this November, WiSER will host delegates at its booth in the UAE Pavilion and invite them to take the #IAmWiser pledge.

As host of COP28 next year, the UAE has set ambitious targets to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, making it the first Middle Eastern country to do so.

The campaign video can be accessed through this link: https://youtu.be/BTRAQOral9I.

