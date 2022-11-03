Merge Electric Fleet Solutions Announces Partnership with Global Climate Solutions Provider 3Degrees to Support EV Fleet Transition

3Degrees partners with Merge Electric Fleet Solutions to provide actionable electric vehicle analysis and decades of expertise to existing and new fleet customers.

3Degrees will monetize Merge's charging in the Clean Fuels States (CA, OR, WA) and offset all EV charging with RECs.

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider and certified B Corp, announces today its collaboration with Merge Electric Fleet Solutions (Merge), a company and technology platform that provides commercial fleets with a clear, affordable, and data-driven path to fleet electrification. The confluence of these top two service providers allows corporate customers to leverage 3Degrees' decades of climate consulting experience alongside Merge's leading EV and infrastructure analysis to help accelerate EV fleet transitions and make progress toward broader climate goals such as Net Zero or Science Based Targets. Merge customers will now have the ability to tap into 3Degrees' expertise in helping businesses access the most value possible through Clean Fuels Programs incentives available in CA, OR, WA, and a growing number of regions across North America as well as match all EV charging with RECs.

3Degrees announces collaboration with Merge Electric Fleet Solutions to help companies accelerate EV fleet transitions

In addition to announcing the partnership, Merge and 3Degrees have completed their first joint electrification analysis pilot utilizing telematics, a first for 3Degrees, as previous electrification assessments have been carried out using fuel data. Telematics provides high-fidelity, granular driving data to build greater operational confidence while more precisely assessing emissions reductions and Total Cost of Ownership. The analysis resulted in the following insights:

Nearly 50% of their fleet could be easily electrified with little changes to their standard operating processes Electrification would save 20-45% on all operational costs when compared to their traditional fleet vehicles Transitioning to an electric fleet could save 50+ metric tonnes per vehicle of CO2 over the lifetime of use even when charged from the grid.

The new collaboration aims to provide better access to 3Degrees' services for fleet owners and connect EV fleet initiatives to broader net zero plans. Merge customers can now seamlessly leverage 3Degrees' large-scale environmental commodity solutions, including Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) transactions, long-term renewable energy procurement, carbon credit portfolio management, transportation commodity, and climate advisory services.

3Degrees will be able to draw upon the various EV services that Merge provides today, namely the EVSnapShot™ and the EV360™ Analysis , which are pre-implementation EV services that assess the viability of an electric fleet and identify the key next steps to begin the transition, followed by ongoing infrastructure deployment, operations, and reporting services. Additionally, 3Degrees' customers will have the opportunity to trial popular electric vehicles, namely the Ford F150 Lightning, to further de-risk their electric transition with real-world experiences before committing to millions in upgrades.

"Our customers rely on us to bring forward the most impactful and data-driven solutions to address climate change. Electrifying the transportation sector, which is currently the single largest source of emissions in the U.S., is possible but not without challenges," said Steve McDougal, 3Degrees CEO. "We want our clients to be set up for success from the start. Merge's granular, customer-specific fleet data paired with 3Degrees' industry-leading climate consulting expertise allows our clients to reduce risk as they transition to an electric fleet."

"Fleet electrification lies at the intersection of environmental, economic, and operational considerations," said Glen Stancil, Merge CEO. "Fleets transitioning to electric face the new challenge of capturing cost savings, maximizing emissions value, and ensuring operational success. Merge's vehicle and charging services coupled with 3Degrees' climate and environmental commodity leadership can guide customers successfully from their first EV deployed to their ultimate target."

To learn more about the first joint electrification analysis pilot between 3Degrees and Merge, read the case study.

About Merge Fleet Solutions:

Merge is a fleet electrification service and finance company. Our mission is to deliver the economic, environmental, and experiential benefits of fleet electrification in comprehensive solutions that are simple, affordable, and scalable. The Merge team brings decades of EV experience from designing, delivering, and operating integrated charging solutions for commercial and residential applications on L2 and DC platforms at thousands of sites all around the U.S. To learn more about Merge and its fleet electrification capabilities, visit mergefleet.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About 3Degrees:

3Degrees, a Certified B Corporation, makes it possible for businesses and their customers to take urgent action on climate change. We help organizations around the world achieve renewable energy and decarbonization goals through our work with global Fortune 500 companies, utilities, and other organizations that want to join the fight against climate change. The 3Degrees team has deep expertise in sustainability consulting, environmental markets, renewable energy and carbon project development, transportation decarbonization solutions, and utility renewable energy programs. Together with our customers, 3Degrees helps develop and implement creative solutions that ensure environmental integrity and make good business sense. Learn more, Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

