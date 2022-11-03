Northern Air Announces Major Upgrades to Family Fun Center

New high-speed karting, restaurant, arcade, and other new experiences underway

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Air announced plans to completely overhaul its trampoline park, introducing a new action park. Northern Air Family Fun Center is changing its name to Northern Air Action Park to commemorate the multi-million dollar investment.

"We've always been known as a kid's place, but now that the kids are grown up, we want to create new experiences to share with family and friends," says Bryan, Co-founder at Northern Air Action Park. "With all the new and exciting activities we're adding to the facility, we're not just for kids anymore."

The new action park will include:

A multi-level go-kart track with high-speed electric carts (coming this winter)

A full-service restaurant and bar (coming this winter) with craft beer and a top-notch food menu

A redesigned trampoline park with more bounce

New state-of-the-art laser tag equipment for the best possible player experience

Hologate VR arena with new multiplayer games

9 axe throwing lanes and lounge

A brand new 48-game arcade and redemption center

Northern Air operates Friday through Sunday for walk-ins, parties, and events and is closed Monday through Thursday for private events. The company is looking to hire for new positions at the facility when they expand operating hours in the winter. "We are excited to be able to offer a new experience to the community that has supported us over the years and hope to bring on staff who want to be a part of something big," Bryan stated.

For more information on the new action park and to view open positions, visit northernairactionpark.com.

About Northern Air Action Park: Northern Air Action Park is a one-stop destination for action and excitement in the Grand Forks area. The 50,000-square-foot facility includes a trampoline park, arcade, Hologate VR, axe throwing arena, laser tag, and exciting new activities coming this winter, including electric multi-speed go-karts and a full-service restaurant.

Lisa Schindler

Northern Air Action Park

701-757-4386

lisa@northernairactionpark.com

View original content:

SOURCE Northern Air Action Park