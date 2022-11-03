Pilot Flying J debuts new Thanksgiving meal and extra savings for holiday travelers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast while on the road this year with Pilot Flying J's first-ever Thanksgiving meal. In the spirit of the holidays, Pilot Flying J is offering a special deal* on its Thanksgiving meal, stocking its stores with this year's hottest gifts, and extending its 10-cent gas discount** to help its guests make the most of their holiday season.

Pilot Flying J 2022 holiday cups (PRNewswire)

Pilot Flying J's new Thanksgiving entree includes a delectably sweet, brown sugar-glazed ham, made-to-perfection mashed sweet potatoes, and classic cornbread stuffing. This hearty meal will be available at more than 150 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers from November 1 through December, while supplies last. To show gratitude for its guests and the professional drivers who are working hard to deliver the holidays, Pilot Flying J will offer a 25% off deal on this meal through the myRewards Plus app at participating locations from November 21 – 27 during Thanksgiving week.*

"Nothing brings people together like food and our first-ever Thanksgiving meal is one way we're getting in the holiday spirit," said Jason Nordin, Pilot Flying J's Chief Operator. "For those looking to make the most of their holiday shopping and travels, Pilot Flying J is the ultimate on-the-go option to save on gas and gifts while treating yourself to a classic seasonal meal or coffee."

In addition to the Thanksgiving meal, Pilot Flying J is also rolling out several new flavors to its seasonal beverage menu, including a White Chocolate Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Mocha Creamer. These limited time hot beverages, along with a full line-up of premium coffees, will bring guests extra cheer in Pilot's specially designed holiday cups.

To help its guests go even further in their holiday travels, Pilot Flying J is extending its 10-cent gas discount through December 31.** Guests can save 10 cents on every gallon of gas** by stopping at any participating Pilot or Flying J travel center and scanning or entering their myRewards Plus number at the pump.

To find nearby Pilot and Flying J travel centers and to receive special deals for the upcoming holiday season, download* the myRewards Plus app or visit pilotflying.com/rewards.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Coupon must be presented at time of purchase. Other terms and conditions apply.

**Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. App code must be presented at time of purchase. Void where prohibited (not valid in Wisconsin and New Jersey). Other terms and conditions may apply. Visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards for details.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care, and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

Photo of new Pilot Flying J thanksgiving meal (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pilot Flying J