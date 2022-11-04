Autoliv launches holistic approach to motorcycle safety to save more lives

STOCKHOLM and MILAN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is looking beyond the car and developing a series of products to significantly improve motorcycle safety. The concepts include the world's first motorcycle helmet with an integrated airbag for enhanced head protection in collaboration with AIROH, airbags for protective clothing, and a motorcycle airbag. The innovations will be presented at the EICMA trade fair in Milan, Italy on November 8-13, 2022.

A uniquely holistic approach to motorcycle safety Instead of focusing on one specific safety product, Autoliv Research has identified the types of severe injuries that are most frequently sustained by motorcycle riders. The injury mechanisms were then reproduced in virtual and physical testing. Based on insights derived from the tests, two sets of new safety solutions were developed: on-vehicle- and on-rider safety solutions. "To substantially reduce the number of motorcycle rider injuries and fatalities, we need to take a holistic approach where we investigate several combined countermeasures. We have always developed our products based on real world data to ensure the benefit for the end user. We intend to use the same approach to other mobility modes, like motorcycle riders, to save more lives", said Mikael Bratt, President, and CEO of Autoliv.



On-rider safety solutions

Together with Italian helmet manufacturer AIROH, Autoliv has studied and developed a concept of a motorcycle helmet with an integrated airbag. Autoliv's testing shows that the peak linear head acceleration and head injury risk in an impact can be significantly reduced by utilizing airbag technology. In addition, Autoliv is focused on improving chest and shoulder protection for motorcycle riders, primarily to protect a rider that is ejected from a motorcycle. Consequently, Autoliv is developing inflators and airbags for high-quality protective clothing such as rider jackets.



"We have always focused on the safety of those who wear our helmets, which has impacted the development of the world's first motorcycle helmet with an integrated airbag. The early discussions we had with Autoliv convinced us of the feasibility of such an ambitious concept that could revolutionize the safety of millions of motorcycle riders", said Antonio Locatelli, CEO, and founder of AIROH.



On-vehicle safety solutions

Extensive virtual simulations and crash tests have shown that an airbag in a frontal collision can reduce injury risk to head, neck, and chest. Autoliv has developed an airbag mounted on the vehicle frame which is deployed in milliseconds during a crash. Autoliv's portfolio of new safety systems for motorcycle riders will be displayed at the EICMA trade fair, which is taking place November 8-13, 2022, in Milan, Italy.

Read more: https://campaign.autoliv.com/eicma-2022

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3661139/1648301.pdf Press release as PDF

View original content:

SOURCE Autoliv