VanDyke Software Announces VShell 4.8 (Official) Secure File Transfer Server with New Triggers and Time-Saving Features

"No virtual roots" trigger lets system administrators configure automatic responses when users can't connect to a virtual root path.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure file transfer and secure terminal emulation software, today announced the official release of VShell® 4.8 server.

New "No virtual roots" Trigger and Trigger Variable

A "No virtual roots" trigger allows automatic responses if users are disconnected because no virtual roots are available.

"VShell administrators can configure the trigger to send a notification when a user cannot connect because a virtual root path has become inaccessible," said Danielle Argiro, Product Manager for VShell. "This can happen, for example, when a virtual root path maps to a network drive. If the drive becomes unreachable due to network issues and causes VShell to disconnect users, the administrators can be alerted so they can fix the problem and allow file transfer to resume."

Using a new variable for the short username, a file upload trigger can now incorporate the username into the file or folder name when copying or moving files. This is an easy way to identify who uploaded files, and group those files together.

VShell Control Panel Adds Time Saving Features

On Windows, the VShell Control Panel now includes an option to set the debug level when verbose logging is needed for troubleshooting.

A button quickly opens the log file folder using Windows File Explorer.

Increased Security

Security is improved for FTPS and HTTPS by disabling weak TLS cipher suites 3DES, IDEA, and RC2.

New Platforms

Support has been added for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 64-bit.

Updated FIPS Module

On Windows, VShell includes an updated module for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 compliance.

VShell 4.8 Includes Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of VShell 4.8 can be downloaded from the company's website: https://www.vandyke.com/download/index.html. VShell evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 60-day VShell evaluation period.

Argiro said, "VShell provides security along with convenience and flexibility for file transfer using SFTP, FTPS, or HTTPS. Plus, our technical support team will be there to help when you need it. VShell lets you offer a wide range of file transfer capabilities to your organization and external partners with confidence."

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT® Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX® secure file transfer client, and the VShell® secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

