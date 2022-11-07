Adorama Introduces VIP Rewards, Making Creativity More Rewarding

Free to Join, Customers can Gear Up and Get Rewarded with the Enhanced Points-Based Loyalty Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, computer equipment and information, is excited to introduce VIP Rewards - a new and enhanced loyalty program for customers to gear up and get rewarded. Previously named Adorama Rewards, the new and improved program includes three membership tiers – VIP, VIP Perks, and VIP Pro – each with a host of benefits including points earned on purchases, exclusive savings, and more. VIP Rewards points can be redeemed for $5 (400 points), $10 (1,000 points), even up to $200 (20,000 points) towards future purchases made online, by phone, and in-store.

"We are excited to introduce our redesigned VIP Rewards program and reward customers who loyally shop at Adorama for all their creative needs," said Michael Amkreutz, CEO of Adorama. "The new program makes gear investments even more rewarding and helps creators of all kinds access the right equipment to achieve their creative pursuits and make dreams a reality. Whether you're a photographer, content creator, filmmaker, designer, musician, editor or other artist, Adorama has you covered with all the gear you need to bring your passion to life."

Customers can join VIP Rewards for free at the VIP level, be upgraded to VIP Perks when they spend $1,500 at Adorama within their membership year, or join VIP Pro (previously VIP360) at any time with an annual membership fee of $49.99 per year. All existing VIP360 members will be automatically transferred over to VIP Pro and receive the same member benefits they've enjoyed, plus more under the enhanced program. Once a customer joins VIP Rewards, they'll be able to view a members-only content dashboard on Adorama.com with exclusive offers and promotions to take advantage of.

Benefits of the Adorama VIP Rewards membership tiers include:

VIP: Members earn 1 point per $1 spent, with extra ways to earn points that can be redeemed on future purchases.

VIP Perks: Members earn 1.25 points per $1 spent, and 2 points per $1 spent on purchases made on the first Tuesday of every month, plus unlock exclusive member-only deals and early access to sales.

VIP Pro (Previously VIP360): Members earn 2 points per $1 spent and 3 points per $1 spent on purchases on the first Tuesday of every month, plus enjoy added benefits including free 2-day shipping, free 60-day extended returns, a 1-year accidental damage protection plan on qualifying purchases, one-on-one Sales Concierge service and support, and more.

To learn more, see all program terms, and sign-up for the VIP experience to make creativity more rewarding, visit www.adorama.com/rewards.

