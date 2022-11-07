CALLOWAY'S AND CORNELIUS NURSERIES BRING CHRISTMAS MAGIC WITH HUGE SELECTION OF TREES, DÉCOR & MORE

10% of poinsettia purchases at all Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-area locations will go to Lena Pope

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery in Dallas-Fort Worth and Cornelius Nursery in Houston and Galveston, the leading destinations for top-quality plants in each city, are celebrating the holiday season with a spectacular selection of trees, greenery, décor and holiday plants, along with their annual fundraiser benefiting families and children served by nonprofit organization Lena Pope.

Each nursery is a winter wonderland, offering fresh-cut Christmas trees including noble and Fraser firs, garlands and sprays, seasonal pottery, chimeneas, poinsettias and much more. Ten percent of all poinsettia purchases will go to Fort Worth-based Lena Pope, which helps create hope, happiness and success for Texas children and families.

"An important part of our holiday season at Calloway's and Cornelius is giving back, and after raising over $52,000 in 2021, we anticipate we'll be able to go above and beyond this year with the help of our customers," said Calloway's Nursery President and CEO Marce Ward. "We know these donations greatly impact the children and families of Lena Pope, allowing us to make a difference in our local communities each year."

Additionally, all five Cornelius locations will host an Open House on Nov. 11 and 12, providing holiday décor demonstrations, giveaways, live music and refreshments. Guests who visit the Voss Road location on Nov. 12 can enjoy a special appearance from Santa from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information on Calloway's Nursery, visit www.calloways.com/. For information on Cornelius Nursery, visit www.calloways.com/cornelius/.

About Calloway's Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's has 27 locations and more Texas Master Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's Garden Services division offers planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design and Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.

About Cornelius Nursery

Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of Texas-based Calloway's Nursery, has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. With five locations in the Houston area, Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and dècorative holiday items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design and Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery.

