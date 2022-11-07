ESSENTIAL EDGE REINFORCES LEADERSHIP IN FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPLIANCE CONSULTING WITH LAUNCH OF INSURANCE SERVICES PRACTICE

Industry Compliance Leaders Lisa Mosley and Dagny Young Join Firm to Help Customers Achieve Greater Margins with Lower Compliance Risks

Enhanced Capabilities Position Essential Edge to Capture Largest and Most Complex Assignments Across Wealth Management and Insurance Sectors

LAMY, N.M., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC ("Essential Edge"), a regulatory and compliance supervision consultancy for financial services firms, today announced the launch of the firm's insurance services practice and expansion of its wealth management expertise with the hiring of industry veterans Lisa Mosley and Dagny Young.

Essential Edge's service offerings are geared toward helping heavily regulated financial services firms identify and resolve compliance issues in their sales and operations areas before they escalate into expensive, time-consuming regulatory and legal matters. The firm was founded by industry regulatory and compliance affairs leader Sander J. Ressler, who has more than 30 years of experience with IBDs and RIAs. The firm's team of compliance professionals have on average 20+ years of relevant professional experience and deliver clients comprehensive, cost-efficient and high quality consulting services.

The growing team will allow Essential Edge to increase its delivery of fully outsourced compliance branch inspections, problem resolution services and expert consulting to Offices of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJs), financial adviser practices affiliated with independent broker-dealers (IBDs), registered investment adviser (RIA) and insurance practices throughout the country.

Expansion of Firm to Support Large and Complex Customer Needs

Sander Ressler, Founder & Managing Partner of Essential Edge, said, "We are delighted to welcome Lisa Mosley and Dagny Young, who each bring impeccable professional credentials, to the firm. Their addition to our senior team further rounds out our compliance supervision offerings in the insurance space, while augmenting our already robust wealth management capabilities. Our firm's expansion now enables us to take on some of the largest and most complex projects from our customers."

"The firms we support look to us to solve problems that would otherwise keep their principals up at night, all while reducing their compliance risks and costs. With their tremendous knowledge and energy, I know Lisa and Dagny will make an immediate contribution to our customers."

Containing Regulatory Risk While Reducing Compliance Costs

Lisa Mosley began her career with American International Group (AIG) in 1981 and held a variety of positions, including her most recent role as Vice President, Operations. During her tenure with AIG, Ms. Mosley's operational and fiscal management experience spanned both the Property Casualty and Life Insurance sides of the business.

Dagny Young, who brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, has served in a number of senior compliance and regulatory executive roles across multiple wealth management firms. She has worked across all aspects of the IBD and RIA business, including designing and implementing firm policies and procedures, risk assessment and product analysis and due diligence.

"Essential Edge is a different type of consulting firm, and I'm excited to be part of its ongoing growth," said Ms. Young. "IBDs and RIAs often need help with one-off compliance and regulatory issues and don't always know where to turn. Essential Edge has a great business model that lets customers of all sizes tap into seasoned outside resources that can assist them in containing regulatory risk at a fraction of the cost of hiring in-house experts. I can't wait to get started."

"I'm thrilled to start the next chapter of my career with Sander and the team at Essential Edge." said Ms. Mosley. "During my tenure with AIG, I've dealt with all types of operational and regulatory issues and believe that my background will be of great value to our insurance customers. I look forward to solving their unique and often complex problems."

About Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services LLC

Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC ("Essential Edge") is a strategic consultancy specializing in compliance and regulatory affairs. Headquartered in Lamy, New Mexico and engaging 10+ seasoned compliance supervision professionals across the country, Essential Edge delivers outsourced branch inspections to Offices of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJs) and independent financial adviser practices affiliated with broker-dealers throughout the country. Essential Edge's service offerings are designed to rapidly identify and resolve compliance issues in branch office sales and operations for independent broker-dealers before they escalate into expensive and time-consuming issues. For more information, please visit www.eeoutsourcing.com.

