QuickLogic to Participate in Roth, Craig Hallum and Oppenheimer Conferences in November and December

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December 2022.

November 16th Roth 11th Annual Technology Event

Yale Club in New York November 17th Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Sheraton New York Times Square December 13th Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues

Virtual

Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, or their Roth, Craig Hallum or Oppenheimer representatives.

Available webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. In addition, a copy of the investor presentation will be available for download at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

