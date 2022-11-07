SCIENTIFIC GAMES WILL CONTINUE TO HELP GROW EDUCATIONAL FUNDING IN IDAHO WITH ENTERTAINING SCRATCH GAMES

SCIENTIFIC GAMES WILL CONTINUE TO HELP GROW EDUCATIONAL FUNDING IN IDAHO WITH ENTERTAINING SCRATCH GAMES

Idaho Lottery Players Will Enjoy More Games and Popular Licensed Brands from Company's Portfolio

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Idaho Lottery has extended its contract with Scientific Games and will continue to offer the company's world-leading instant scratch games to players in the state. The company's high-performing products, including two of the top grossing Idaho Lottery Scratch Games, Sapphire 7s and Million Dollar Blowout, impacted the Lottery's revenues in fiscal year 2022.

The Idaho Lottery has extended its contract with Scientific Games and will continue to offer the company's world-leading instant scratch games to players in the state. (PRNewswire)

Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Executive Director, said, "We are excited to continue our success with game innovation together and look forward to working with Scientific Games to expand our Idaho Lottery Scratch Game offering and ultimately drive more funding for education in our state."

The Lottery will continue to collaborate with Scientific Games on game design and planning. The company's broad portfolio features 4,000 instant scratch game designs annually and more than 100 licensed brands, including MONOPOLY, SLINGO and THE WIZARD OF OZ which are favorites with Idaho players.

John Schulz, President, Americas and Global Instant Products, said, "We have a strong, innovative partnership with the Idaho Lottery and will continue to deliver high-performing scratch games for the enjoyment of players and the benefit of education in Idaho."

Scientific Games is globally certified as a responsible gaming provider by the World Lottery Association and helps lotteries promote the responsible enjoyment of lottery games through its Healthy Play program.

The company provides retail and digital games, technology and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery. Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider, with products generating more than 70% of global instant game retail sales.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment. © 1935, 2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

SLINGO® ©2001-2022 GAMING REALMS PLC. www.gamingrealms.com

THE WIZARD OF OZ and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co.

Game Gallery™, Healthy Play™, Infuse™ and MAP™ are trademarks of Scientific Games, LLC. © 2022. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scientific Games LLC