Study finds major sustainability impacts for Helios TCS® from 3 major US Universities

Reduced fouling in water-cooled chiller plants at 3 major universities leads to an average of 12% improvement in energy efficiency.

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovas Technologies, a U.S. based manufacturer of energy efficiency solutions, today released data from a comparative study that combines sustainability impacts from three major US Universities resulting from the introduction of the Helios Automatic Tube Cleaning System® (Helios TCS) technology. The data highlights how the Helios provided an annual reduction of over 7,000 tons GHG emissions resulting from the introduction of the automation technology. The groundbreaking success of the Helios automation technology is empowering these Universities toward the successful implementation of their Net Zero strategies.

The study shows the potential of the Helios to contribute to the nations' carbon reduction goals by providing the capability to eliminate over 3,000,000 tons of GHG emissions annually in the commercial HVAC sector alone. Results in the HVAC sector are applicable to other industrial segments of the Global economy. The Helios Automatic Tube Cleaning System® is playing a transformational role in modernizing operations in the commercial, industrial, and institutional cooling environment.

In all three cases, the Helios TCS improved chiller energy efficiency by maintaining stable approach temperatures at or below design parameters. Where high quality source water is unobtainable even greater results were encountered. Data shows that lower approach temperatures have reduced energy consumption and increased chiller efficiency by an average of 12%. The financial and environmental savings are significant.

About the Helios TCS®

The Helios Automatic Tube Cleaning System® from Innovas Technologies eliminates tube fouling contributing to chilled water plant optimization. The system is proven, reliable and the install base has run millions of cycles without any process interruptions. It works by injecting cleaning balls into the entry point of heat exchanger tubes and collecting them in a trap on the exit part of the heat exchanger. The cleaning balls gently "wipe" the insides of the tubes clean, eliminating bio scale and preventing deposits from accumulating.

About Innovas Technologies

Headquartered in Coralville, Iowa Innovas Technologies is a leading U.S. based manufacturer of energy efficiency solutions tailored to the university, hospital, industrial, and refining sectors. At Innovas Technologies, we believe energy conservation is the largest opportunity for a sustainable future, and our products are designed to provide highly measurable environmental and financial impacts.

