Pacaso Partners with Alto and Surf Air to Provide Seamless Travel Options to Second Homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, announces new partnerships with Alto, an elevated on-demand rideshare company, and Surf Air, a regional air travel company working to accelerate the adoption of green aviation, to offer families effortless travel options to their Pacaso second homes. The alignment with two premium travel services strengthens Pacaso's commitment to deliver simple and turnkey ownership experiences.

The new partnership will offer all Pacaso homeowners a six-month Alto membership. Alto members lock in priority booking at busiest Members-only times, save an average of 30% on every app ride, are able to schedule rides in advance, and receive access to members-only perks and rewards.

"The holiday season can be synonymous with stress and at Pacaso we're committed to making things easier for our owners, this time of year and always, and that includes how families travel to their Pacaso second home," said Pacaso Chief Marketing Officer Whitney Curry. "Every minute in your second home counts, so we're excited to have curated several offerings that help owners get home faster and in style."

"We built Alto with consistency at its core to take the guesswork out of rideshare and ensure our Members get a clean, safe, elevated experience on every ride," said Alto CEO, Will Coleman. "Alto's professional employee drivers, luxury fleet of SUVs, and thoughtful amenities provide a welcome escape from the hectic holiday season and we're excited to extend this service to Pacaso's homeowners."

Additionally, Pacaso owners will enjoy special membership perks with Surf Air that they can use to save an average of two hours of travel time when flying to their second home. With Surf Air, flyers have the ability to access seats on a scheduled flight network across California and the ability to charter a variety of private aircraft with Surf Air's On Demand service with guaranteed availability, no blackout dates, and no initiation fee.

With a comprehensive list of in-home essentials, a variety of family-friendly features, and inviting indoor and outdoor living spaces, each Pacaso home is designed to facilitate memorable moments for owners without any hassle. Pacaso strategically applies customer-driven insights and owner feedback to create best-in-class second homes, making it easier for families to prepare for their stays and focus on spending quality time together. For homeowners seeking welcoming spaces to make connections and create traditions, Pacaso provides the most seamless way to enjoy second home ownership.

Pacaso owner membership perks with both Surf Air and Alto begin from the sign up date. For more information about Pacaso, please visit www.pacaso.com.

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

