BURRELL AVIATION ANNOUNCES NEW NATIONWIDE MASTER SERVICE AGREEMENT TO MODERNIZE INFRASTRUCTURE AT MULTIPLE U.S. AIRPORTS

ASPEN, Colo., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Aviation has formalized a national design-build master service agreement with Lemartec, a MasTec Company. Together, the companies will work on developing regional municipal airport projects that will increase access to air cargo services and allow smaller airports to expand their economic potential and spur growth in their local communities. MasTec companies have been involved in some of the largest and most complex infrastructure projects across the country. This partnership brings together businesses that have vast experience, can focus on innovation, and provide the best solutions needed for the businesses and communities served by these projects.

Manny García-Tuñón, President of Lemartec, commented, "We're thrilled to be partnered with Burrell Aviation to help turn their vision of expanding aviation cargo capabilities across the country into a reality. A program such as this is about economic empowerment because it targets smaller, strategic airports in communities that are critical to meeting the ever-expanding cargo and logistical needs of an ever-growing e-commerce platform. MasTec is all about empowerment and creating opportunities for all in a spirit of diversity and inclusion, so this national program in partnership with The Burrell Group is exactly the type of effort we are proud to be a part of."

The agreement was signed at The Burrell Group corporate office in Aspen, CO. John Carver, Burrell Aviation CEO, remarked, "The U.S. airport system is in dire need of new investment and focused attention on non-passenger infrastructure. The partnership with Lemartec will allow us to accelerate delivery of next-generation facilities and satisfy the growing desire of airports of all sizes to generate new and meaningful jobs and to help drive the regional economies which they serve."

About Lemartec: Lemartec Corporation is a national design-build construction management firm and serves as MasTec's vertical construction arm with a unique focus in Aviation & Transportation, Mission Critical, Sports & Entertainment, and Commercial market sectors. Forged by a safety-first and relationship-driven mindset, the Lemartec culture fosters trust and creates value for all stakeholders - our clients, employees, business partners, the community, and the environment.

About MasTec: MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: power delivery services, including transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries.

About Burrell Aviation:

Burrell Aviation, LLC is a division of The Burrell Group. The Burrell Group was founded in 2007 by Founder and Executive Chairman Daniel C. Burrell. It serves as the holding company for a consortium of individual business interests in a wide range of sectors.

Burrell Aviation, LLC is a capital investor in next-generation supply chain infrastructure. The company is focused on providing airports and aviation customers with needed infrastructure within an accelerated timeframe. Burrell Aviation works with airports of all sizes, helping reposition regional and municipal airports that have been historically underutilized and operate outside North America's core supply chain. Burrell Aviation is also actively investing in major hub and gateway airports, helping preserve its market position. Burrell Aviation is dedicated to delivering modernized facilities for air cargo operations, MRO, integrated logistics, cold supply chain, corporate hangars, aerospace/defense, and emerging technologies.

