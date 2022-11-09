DANVILLE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Quality Group, LLC ( https://www.cannonqualitygroup.com ) today announced that the company has appointed Jeff Flint and Josh Tucker as Regional Directors of the west and east coasts respectively ( https://www.cannonqualitygroup.com/meet-our-team ), effective immediately.

Cannon Quality Group Names Jeff Flint and Josh Tucker Regional Directors (PRNewswire)

Jeff Flint

Mr. Flint has served as Senior Quality Director at Cannon Quality Group since May 2021. During his tenure, he has used his biomedical and quality management engineering background to help organizations take the fear out of quality and implement smarter quality management systems that add value to the business.

Mr. Flint has over 15 years of experience leading quality management efforts at medical device companies. Prior to CQG, he worked for Avalign Technologies, FlexDex Surgical, and Thoratec Corporation.

"I am excited to be continuing my relationship with the Cannon Quality Group in the role of Western Regional Director of Quality" said Mr. Flint. "I am passionate about the work we do here at CQG to develop and maintain innovative solutions for our customers to meet regulatory requirements and industry best practices. The work we do within the medical technology space throughout the world is important for improving countless people's well-being and quality of life."

Mr. Flint earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from University of Utah and a Masters of Science in Quality Management & Engineering from Southern Polytechnic State University.

Josh Tucker

Since July 2021, Mr. Tucker has served as Sr. Quality Manager at Cannon Quality Group. During this time, he has used his experience to combine design and manufacturing to successfully manage projects, improve systems, and integrate quality and efficiency. His technical skills have allowed him to work as an individual contributor and as a member of cross-functional teams.

Mr. Tucker says, "I am thrilled for the challenges this new role brings to help the organization and our many clients teach, train, and implement right-sized quality management systems."

Mr. Tucker has 20+ years in the medical device industry in leading quality assurance efforts at a variety of medical device firms. Prior to his work at CQG, Mr. Tucker worked for industry leaders Novartis, CareStream Dental, and GE Healthcare.

Mr. Tucker earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tennessee.

About Cannon Quality Group

Cannon Quality Group, the leader in Quality Management System services in the Bay Area, has served over 250 companies to date with 88% of past clients still in business. 30% have been acquired or gone public. The company helps companies of all sizes set up or improve their quality management processes to achieve compliance to FDA standards and ISO 13485. www.cannonqualitygroup.com

Press Contact:

Nicolle Cannon

n@cannonqg.com

925.315.7224

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cannon Quality Group