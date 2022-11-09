Everguard.ai CEO Joins Board at Technology Innovator GoX Labs

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everguard.ai announced today that Sandeep Pandya, the company's Chief Executive Officer, has joined the board of GoX Labs. GoX Labs has developed innovative IoT wearables that train workers for wellness and safety with instant feedback. Pandya brings deep experience in advanced technologies and a distinctive history of leading diverse teams around the world, many of them focused on occupational health and safety. As Everguard's preferred wearable technology partner, the addition of Pandya to the GoX Labs board will continue to fortify the strategic interest between the two companies as they revolutionize industrial worker health and safety.

Everguard.ai CEO Sandeep Pandya joins board of preferred technology partner GoX Labs, a developer of IoT wearables.

"Technology is fundamentally reshaping and improving the way we live and work," said Pandya. "I'm excited to work alongside the technology leaders at GoX Labs to make a positive impact on worker safety through the power of innovation." Together, Everguard and GoX Labs are using novel advanced technology to create safer environments in heavy industries. This alliance brings together a roster of talent that spans deep technology, IoT, worker safety, fitness and human systems, and more. The combining of the GoX Labs' revolutionary Boost™ wearable technology and Everguard's Sentri360® Worker-Centric AI™ solution offers the most complete and genuinely proactive approach to safety for industrial workers.

GoX Labs recently closed a seed funding round led by top Korean special steel maker, SeAH Steel. The global leader in special steelmaking also backs Everguard.

"GoX is dedicated to using our deep knowledge and expertise to improve worker performance and health with next-generation wearables," said Joe Hitt, GoX Labs Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Sandeep is a fellow technology visionary, and we are thrilled to have him on our board to help drive our mission. Partnering with Everguard, we plan to leverage our combined high-tech proficiency to scale audience engagement globally."

About Everguard.ai

Everguard's mission is to protect companies' most important assets — their people — with the first proactive technology solution dedicated to industrial sustainability. We built our Sentri360® enterprise platform and ecosystem to harness Worker-Centric AI™, allowing technologies to interact in ways not possible independently. We're revolutionizing how heavy industry approaches worker safety, health, and welfare using AI technology to support companies in their missions to fulfill environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. We at Everguard believe every single father, mother, daughter, and son across the globe deserves to go home safely from work every day. Because even one is too many.

About GoX Labs

GoX Labs' Boost system is redefining how wearable devices can help improve workforce health and wellness. The Boost system uses commercially available sensors, like a smart watch and a sensor pod. The proprietary algorithm developed by GoX Labs turns ubiquitous third-party smartware into an effective injury fighting solution. Everyday, 89 million workers in the US and 350 million in developed countries are exposed to injuries. Some risks such as heat stress and transportation accidents are growing. The Boost solution stays in front of the evolving need to protect our workers who are delivering the essential services that make the world go around.

