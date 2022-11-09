Laura Geller Beauty Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Celebrity makeup artist and founder Laura Geller partners with fashion illustrator Holly Nichols to spotlight mature beauty

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty, the industry leader in baked cosmetics, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in partnership with fashion illustrator Holly Nichols.

Founded in 1997 by veteran makeup artist Laura Geller, the brand first launched with a highlight and contour kit on QVC that sold out within minutes. A quarter century later, Laura Geller has amassed an A-list celebrity fan base and remains a top 10 brand on QVC - a testament to the brand's cult-favorite status. Today, Laura Geller Beauty has over 70 product SKUs and sells one of their Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation every minute.

In their 25 years, the brand has been committed to its original mission of creating transformational products that put the joy in makeup, which includes its efforts to destigmatize aging in beauty. This includes their bold decision to exclusively feature women over 40 in all of its marketing and social media messaging, partnering with legendary celebrities like Fran Drescher, Kathy Najimy, Paulina Porizkova, Paula Abdul, and Patricia Heaton to spotlight mature beauty.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Laura Geller Beauty has partnered with Boston-based fashion illustrator Holly Nichols to launch a limited-edition makeup bag. Notably, the illustrative design by Nichols purposely showcases mature women, a group often overlooked in fashion illustrations.

"Looking back at these 25 years, I couldn't be more proud of what we've achieved as a brand," says Geller. "It has been an incredible journey doing what I love and I'm looking forward to the next phase as we continue to push the narrative on what we think is aspirational in beauty media and imagery."

"I'm very excited to be a part of this momentous occasion," says Holly Nichols. "Fashion illustration doesn't typically showcase mature women, and I'm honored to join forces with Laura Geller Beauty on their mission to celebrate beauty later in life."

Available on LauraGeller.com , the 25th Anniversary Limited-Edition Makeup Bag is available for purchase for $20, or as a gift with purchase with orders over $75, or when you purchase the Cult Classics Full Face Kit or Daily Routine Full Face Kit.

About Laura Geller: Veteran makeup artist Laura Geller founded her namesake beauty brand over 25 years ago with the mission of creating transformational products that put the joy in makeup. With her passion for beauty and natural teaching ability, the Broadway and TV makeup guru translates professional application into simple techniques for real women of all ages. Her easy-to-use artisanal formulas deliver exceptional coverage and color for every skin type and tone. Geller's best-selling Spackle® Skin Perfecting Primer collection and other high-quality makeup products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, and select specialty beauty stores and websites.

About Holly Nichols: Holly Nichols is a fashion illustrator and has created fashionable illustrations and artful campaigns for TRESemmé, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barney's New York, Neiman Marcus, Disney, Living Proof, and many more. She creates her work both in her studio, and straight from the seats of fashion week and more.

For more information, please contact: laurageller@smallgirlspr.com

Laura Geller (PRNewswire)

Laura Geller Beauty (PRNewsfoto/Laura Geller Beauty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty