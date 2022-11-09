Luyuan takes the lead in overcoming the technical problem of high temperature resistance of motors globally

JINHUA, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Liquid cooling has bright prospects!" -- The discussion and sharing meeting of Luyuan liquid cooling core technology was held in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province on November 1st, which has attracted the attention of the two-wheeled electric vehicle industry and related industries. Ni Jie, the president of Luyuan, delivered an open speech on the theme of "Luyuan Liquid Cooling Technology Leads the High-quality Development of the New Generation of Electric Two-wheelers."

Frost & Sullivan awarded Luyuan the double certification (PRNewswire)

Presently, Luyuan has taken the lead in overcoming the technical problem of high temperature resistance of motors globally. Founded in 1997, Luyuan is one of the earliest electric vehicle manufacturers. Over the years, it has insisted on leading the development of the industry with technological innovation. Luyuan launched the "liquid cooling power revolution" in an all-round way, and a series of industry-first core technologies produced by Luyuan shocked the market in 2020, such as liquid-cooled motor, air-cooled controller, and SOC intelligent endurance system. Nowadays, the new iteration results of liquid cooling technology covering all categories are available, which is an important milestone for Luyuan to achieve technological upgrading in the development of liquid cooling.

As a technology leader in the electric vehicle industry, Luyuan is the father of the liquid-cooled motor. In addition, the cumulative sales volume of liquid-cooled electric vehicles has exceeded 6 million units through successful marketization. In September this year, Luyuan liquid-cooled motor won the Guinness World Record of "Riding for 10 Years with Zero Loss". At the event site, Luyuan once again received the endorsement of two top authorities. Frost & Sullivan ("Sullivan" for short), a world-renowned growth consulting company, awarded Luyuan the double certification of "global pioneer of liquid-cooled electric motor" and "the cumulative sales volume of Luyuan liquid-cooled electric vehicle reaches 6 million units" based on the research of the global two-wheeled electric vehicle market.

Meanwhile, in order to affirm the core value of Luyuan's liquid cooling technology and its technical contribution to China's electric two-wheelers, the China National Light Industry Council issued a certificate of "First Prize for Scientific and Technological Progress" to its self-developed dual-chamber liquid cooling technology.

Previously, Luyuan won the "Second Prize of Scientific and Technological Progress" for its liquid-cooled motor technology developed in 2019. The new dual-chamber liquid-cooling technology announced that won the higher honor and made Luyuan "the only brand in the industry" that has won first prize for scientific and technological progress, which indicates that Luyuan's scientific and technological development has been recognized at the national level.

What is the magic behind the liquid-cooled motor that won 12 national patents in one go?

The liquid motor contains insulating coolant, and its working temperature will be 30℃ lower than that of an ordinary motor, which can always be kept within 70℃. It is equipped with a gas exchange system, so that the motor can withstand high-temperature demagnetization, rust demagnetization and other problems caused by high temperature and humidity. The working efficiency is over 90%, and peak performance can still be maintained after years of use.

Luyuan took the lead in applying liquid cooling technology to two-wheeled electric vehicles, which solved the problem of motor heat dissipation. By its own efforts, Luyuan has brought the technological level of China's two-wheeler new energy industry to the global level, which has truly opened the door to the durability of electric vehicles.

To date, relying on excellent quality, Luyuan's products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions, and the cumulative sales volume of liquid-cooled electric vehicles globally has exceeded 6 million units, realizing a virtuous circle of research and development, production and sales, and truly opening the international road of electric two-wheeled vehicles.

In his speech, Ni Jie announced for the first time the next stage of Luyuan's cutting-edge technical route of "one car, one heat source", namely liquid cooling integrated system, and three independently developed iterative results of liquid cooling technology, including liquid-cooled high-speed motor, liquid-cooled dual-chamber motor and liquid-cooled dual-chamber mid-mounted motor.

Besides, Luyuan also revealed for the first time the research and development process of many core technologies of solid cooling temperature control, including "application of graphene fast cooling technology for core components" and "upgrading battery temperature control system".

