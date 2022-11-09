From Nuclear Disasters to Wildfires, How the Tech Industry's Response to Fukushima Defined the Next Gen of Natural Disaster Mitigation Technology

From Nuclear Disasters to Wildfires, How the Tech Industry's Response to Fukushima Defined the Next Gen of Natural Disaster Mitigation Technology

Blues Wireless nominated as only IoT solution on list of innovators who are transforming Risk Management and Disaster Prevention & Recovery at 2022 California Heat & Fire Expo

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues Wireless is among the finalists for the Natural Disaster Innovation Awards, Cost-Effective Mitigation Product of The Year, as part of the California Heat and Fire Expo. This award is especially pertinent for Blues Wireless CEO, Ray Ozzie, as he developed the concept for the company's flagship product in response to his volunteer work in Japan during the Fukushima Daiichi disaster. The vision of Blues Wireless is now being realized as their product is increasingly being recognized as an accessible technology for anyone who wants to build a cellular IoT solution – especially to mitigate the physical and economic impacts of natural disasters.

Blues Wireless is a finalist in the Natural Disaster Innovation Awards. The awards recognize proven innovators that are transforming different areas of the Risk Management and Disaster Prevention & Recovery industry. (PRNewswire)

The Blues Wireless Notecard and Notehub provide everything needed for commercial-grade connected devices out-of-the-box. Solving the complex connectivity challenges Ray and his fellow Safecast volunteers ran into in Japan in 2011, Blues Wireless enables developers to build an IoT device prototype in weeks. The technology was thoughtfully designed as an adaptive component that can power any number of use cases.

The Natural Disaster Innovation Awards recognizes proven innovators who are transforming Risk Management and Disaster Prevention & Recovery. Nominees are chosen because their product, service, or strategy is recognized as having a massive impact and influence on the emergency service and natural disaster response and recovery marketplace.

Blues Wireless is one of three finalists, and the only IoT solution, in the Cost-Effective Mitigation Product of The Year category. The award is given to the organization that provides an accessible product or solution that transforms the way communities protect their homes and businesses against the destructive power of nature.

"The disruptive technology of Blues Wireless was born out of a humanitarian response to the Fukushima disaster, thanks to Ray, the Safecast organization, and all the citizen scientists," said Jim Hassman, President and CRO of Blues Wireless. "Eleven years on, we're thrilled to be recognized as a company that provides individuals, communities, government and enterprises with the technology to quickly deploy solutions that mitigate the devastating effects of natural disasters."

Jim Hassman financed his undergraduate degree working as a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. He will be leading a session at the California Heat & Fire Expo, discussing how the Blues Wireless Notecard and Notehub can track and monitor assets on the ground and changing environmental conditions that result from natural disasters.

Hear Jim Hassman speak at the California Heat & Fire Expo, presenting "The untold story behind Fukushima" on Thursday, November 10th, 1:15-1:45 pm in Theater 3.

About Blues Wireless

Founded in 2019, Blues Wireless is accelerating the path to IoT by providing simple, secure, and affordable full-stack solutions for connecting devices to the cloud. Notecard, their flagship product, is a highly secure system on a module (SoM) with embedded global cellular connectivity. Pre-paid connectivity and consumption-based pricing enables businesses to break free from the complexity of per-month, per-device subscription management. Enterprise use cases range from asset tracking and condition monitoring to AI at the edge and remote control. Blues is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Create a connected world with Blues Wireless. Email hello@blues.com or visit blues.io for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/Blues) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blues Wireless