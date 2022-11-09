PDG Consulting Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

Leading technology services consultancy launches NetSuite practice to meet the growing demand for cloud ERP

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDG Consulting, a leader in software development, managed services, technology, and software solutions consulting, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program . With NetSuite, PDG Consulting will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP system to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.

"We are excited to add NetSuite to our portfolio of services, especially amid the digital revolution when enterprises are modernizing their business systems," said Brennan Binford, managing partner of PDG Consulting. "Building upon our decades of experience architecting secure ERP solutions, NetSuite enables our customers to take advantage of an integrated business system to streamline operations and increase efficiencies."

By joining the program, PDG Consulting is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the media and entertainment, technology, manufacturing, and distribution industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities that help NetSuite partners unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, PDG Consulting is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support, as well as access to NetSuite best practices.

"We are pleased to welcome PDG Consulting to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative," said Craig West, vice president of channel sales and alliances, Oracle NetSuite. "We look forward to working with the team at PDG Consulting to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities for PDG Consulting, and achieve mutual success for our customers."

About NetSuite Solution Provider Program

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud system delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, HCM, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.

About PDG Consulting

PDG is a team of world-class innovators and technologists delivering software product development, application software development, enterprise cloud and managed services, end-to-end big data solutions, and ERP solutions for Fortune 500 and small to mid-size clients. The company's agile team consists of business analysts and executives, engineers, and information technologists who collectively ensure that our clients have the competitive advantage they need to succeed.

