Spin for a Veteran event benefitting Homes For Heroes Foundation raises $750,000; building seven more homes for homeless veterans

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) and Homes for Heroes Foundation were proud to hold the fifth annual Spin for a Veteran event on Nov. 6 and 7, with all funds raised going directly towards building affordable housing for homeless veterans. The event raised more than $750,000, combining fundraising efforts for 2021 after the event was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the event started in 2017, more than $2.275 million has been raised to assist in building 35 homes.

Fourteen teams participated in the 24-hour spin competition this year, riding more than 10,000 kilometres, an equal distance from the North Pole to the Equator. The Calgary Police Service won the award for the longest distance rode, and the CP Heavy Haulers won for the most funds raised.

"Thank you to all the participants in this year's Spin for a Veteran and to all who gave so generously," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "CP has a proud history of supporting the veteran community and we understand the challenges veterans face when transitioning back to civilian life. It is our privilege to support our veterans and an honour to work with the Homes for Heroes Foundation as they continue to build new tiny home communities for veterans across Canada."

In May 2022, Homes For Heroes and CP announced that CP would be recognized as the Resource Centre sponsor for the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans Village. The village will begin construction in early 2023 and open by the summer of 2023.

"Homes For Heroes Foundation feels very fortunate to have Canadian Pacific as a partner and sponsor of our program," said Dave Howard, CEO and Founder of Homes For Heroes Foundation. "Canadian Pacific was one of the first companies in Canada to support our program when we started, and the company that has donated the most financially to our charity. It is truly humbling to have their team commit to those that had once stood on guard for Canada. Canadian Pacific's Spin for a Veteran is a fun event that brings individuals, teams and companies together to celebrate and support those that served Canada. We appreciate Canadian Pacific and all that have participated."

About Homes For Heroes Foundation

Homes For Heroes Foundation is a registered charity building tiny-home villages, with wrap around social services across Canada to help our military veterans reintegrate back into the community. In order to be successful, Homes for Heroes is looking for further financial support and land donations. To learn more and support Homes for Heroes visit www.h4hf.ca

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

