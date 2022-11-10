Tint World® Announces Opening of New Mountain View Location

Updated National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise reopens to continue serving northern California

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the relocation of its Mountain View location.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ has relocated its Mountain View location to continue delivering premium auto accessory and window tinting services to drivers in northern California. (PRNewswire)

Under owners Abdelrahim Afaghani and Sultan Alafghani, the new updated Tint World® Mountain View provides the Santa Clara area with premier automotive aftermarket accessories and styling and window-tinting services. The new location enhances Tint World®'s industry-leading service and customer experience.

"With our new location, we're equipped to meet the evolving needs of drivers throughout our northern California service area," Afaghani said. "This space provides a great environment for customers to experience Tint World®'s premium automotive styling products and empowers us to deliver the industry-leading service on which Tint World® has built its continuing success."

Tint World® Mountain View is located at 2185 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View, California 94043. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about what the store offers, call (408) 610-3810 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ca/mountain-view-057/.

"Abdelrahim and Sultan have demonstrated a true commitment to Tint World®'s proven franchise systems and to the customers in their service area," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Their team reflects the passion and dedication that have made this company an authentic franchise success story."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

