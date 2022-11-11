BioViva Science to Begin Series A Raise in 2023

BioViva's 2022 research has yielded new discoveries in gene therapy delivery and enhancing healthy longevity.

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded to address biological aging with gene therapy, BioViva Sciences is broadening its horizons. Its accomplishments to date include one patent secured, two patents pending, a research partnership with Rutgers, and a growing list of research papers supporting its approach to health and disease.

BioViva USA Inc. (PRNewsfoto/BioViva) (PRNewswire)

CEO Elizabeth Parrish states, "BioViva has already done amazing things in the AAV space. Now we're gearing up to take our R&D to the next level. Our CMV vector is exactly what the gene therapy industry needs."

Its patent-pending CMV vector has a larger capacity and lower immunogenicity than current delivery systems, making it an ideal vehicle for tackling the most complex, costly, and common health issues in the world: Alzheimer's, heart disease, cancer, and the major contributing cause they all share, the aging process. BioViva is already licensing CMV to companies and laboratories in the gene therapy space.

BioViva's CMV was used to extend healthy lifespan in mice (41% increase in median lifespan from telomerase). The results were published by the Proceedings of the National Academy (PNAS) earlier this year. In vitro studies with CMV's effects on human cells are now underway.

Telomerase and Klotho gene therapy appeared to slow the progression of dementia in a human study started in 2020. Scores on the Folstein exam drop in a predictable manner in dementia patients, but treated subjects showed substantial improvement. The results were analyzed by BioViva and published in The Journal of Regenerative Biology and Medicine. This has prompted BioViva to prepare these findings and move towards clinical trials.

BioViva's advisory board includes Harvard professor George Church. Principal investigator Hua Zhu leads BioViva's research with Rutgers is a top industry specialist with decades of pharma experience.

About BioViva

BioViva Science was founded in 2015 to tackle age-related diseases with cutting-edge gene therapies. The company has since expanded into bioinformatics and direct-to-consumer tests. BioViva and its CEO, Elizabeth Parrish, have been featured by the BBC, The London Times, Forbes, National Geographic, and The Guardian.

Liz Parrish, CEO of BioViva, is a humanitarian, entrepreneur, author, innovator, and a leading voice for genetic cures. As a strong proponent of progress and education for the advancement of gene therapy, she serves as a motivational speaker to the public at large for the life sciences.

