COMPASS DATACENTERS' PRESIDENT AND CFO JARED DAY NAMED CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE BY DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL

Awards Recognize Top Financial Executives in North Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters' President and Chief Financial Officer Jared Day has been selected as one of Dallas Business Journal's 2022 CFO of the Year honorees. The award honors financial executives in North Texas for outstanding performances in their financial steward role. These leaders have contributed to their company's growth in countless ways. The CFO of the Year Award winners were honored by the Dallas Business Journal at a November 10th ceremony.

"I am humbled and privileged to be recognized alongside such an accomplished group of honorees," said Day. "This acknowledgement from the Dallas Business Journal reflects the success Compass has had building data centers for some of the largest companies in the world, which provide the foundation for the digital economy."

"Jared is a highly respected individual in the financial and data center industries. His experience in scaling high-growth businesses has been instrumental in Compass' growth from an emerging datacenter provider to a multi-billion-dollar company. His efforts have helped us become one of the fastest-growing companies in the global data center industry," said Chris Crosby, CEO and Founder of Compass Datacenters.

