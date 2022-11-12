BylineBuddy Launches From Stealth, Promises to Disrupt Global Thought Leadership Marketplace

New editorial-grade SaaS solution to offer opinion articles for CEOs and executives at scale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BylineBuddy , the first SaaS solution designed to streamline the process of creating and publishing premium-quality contributed articles at scale, today announced its launch at the Poynter Institute's Bowtie Ball, the industry's largest annual celebration of journalistic excellence. Targeting an untapped market opportunity projected to exceed $160M in 2023 and reach $4 billion by 2030, BylineBuddy has planted its flag in the sand with the goal of defining and dominating the exciting new category of programmatic contributor bylines.

Incubated at B2B PR firm Rosebud Communications, BylineBuddy is now opening its offering to a wider pool of enterprise-level business leaders and executives as it prepares for rapid national expansion in 2023.

Designed for the needs of executives who are rich in ideas, but lack the time to develop well-written opinion columns, BylineBuddy's end-to-end solution will streamline the entire process of thought leadership, from developing timely concepts and writing pieces, to securing prominent placements in top-tier national business publications and top 25 metropolitan newspapers.

"A timely guest essay or opinion column can be a gamechanger for today's top executives — but getting results requires skills, experience, and connections that most companies, and traditional marketing agencies, simply don't have," said David B. Wamsley, founder, Chairman and CEO. "At BylineBuddy, we're drawing on 8 years of experience developing bylines for some of the world's best-funded tech companies to roll out a next-generation SaaS platform that enables today's organizational leaders to rapidly create high-quality original contributor articles, and secure placements without the hassle of shouldering the entire end-to-end process themselves."

With hundreds of media outlets across North America publishing multiple guest columns every day, and readers increasingly turning to credible expert analysis to guide them through a world of contested facts and partisan punditry, there is an enormous unmet need for real-time, high-quality opinion writing from today's executives.

That's where BylineBuddy comes in, using an innovative SaaS solution to identify topics that align with an organization's needs and current news cycles; capture clients' ideas in a seamless, time-efficient way; rapidly develop drafts that reflect their unique messaging and voice; and secure prominent placements that serve the client's objectives.

Since 2014, the team behind BylineBuddy has secured byline placements for top-notch clients in business, technology, healthcare, education, and politics. This includes CEOs of companies, across a dozen sectors, that have collectively raised over $1 billion dollars in venture funding. BylineBuddy is made up of award-winning veterans of tier-one publications including the New York Times, the LA Times, Gannett, CNN, and TIME Magazine. The group has a proven track record and has secured hundreds of placements in over 125 outlets including Bloomberg, VentureBeat, U.S. News & World Report, Entrepreneur, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Chicago Tribune.

"Thought leadership is incredibly powerful, but it's often seen as complicated, time-consuming, and downright painful to manage," Wamsley said. "BylineBuddy is changing all that, and giving today's top leaders the streamlined tools they need to step up and take control of the narrative."

