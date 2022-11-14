Bulletin from Kindred Group's Extraordinary General Meeting

SLIEMA, Malta, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Kindred Group plc (Kindred) Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held in accordance with the rules set out in the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta), the meeting considered and resolved to approve a number of resolutions.

These were to (i) amend the number of board members to eight (instead of seven);

(ii) appoint James H. Gemmel as a director of Kindred Group plc with effect from the date of the EGM and (iii) increase the maximum remuneration payable to board members in order to reflect the increase in the number of board members, in accordance with the notice of the EGM dated 20 October 2022.

At the EGM, 38 per cent in nominal value of the total shares/SDRs in issue were represented. Of the shares/SDRs represented 98.8 per cent voted in favour of amending the number of board members to eight instead of seven. Furthermore, 98.7 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of appointing James H. Gemmel as a director of Kindred Group plc with effect from the date of the EGM. Lastly, 98.7 per cent of the shares/SDRs represented at the meeting voted in favour of increasing the maximum remuneration payable to board members in order to reflect the increase the number of board members.

