Eastside Distilling Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 5:00pm ET Today

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, reported third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Eastside Distilling (PRNewsfoto/Eastside Distilling, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Digitally printed over 4 million cans since operations began at the end of April through October

Improved YTD gross sales over $1.8 million from prior year

Adjusted EBITDA improved over the prior year

Raised $4.5 million subsequent to quarter-end with proceeds used to repay $3.3 million of short term debt

Repaid nearly $7.0 million of debt through October 2022

"We made substantial progress in digital printing and continued to implement key restructuring initiatives in our spirits business. I am proud of the team and see stronger results as we finish the year," said Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO.

Financial Results

Gross sales for the three months ending September 30, 2022 decreased to $3.1 million from $3.3 million for the three months ending September 30, 2021. Sales decreased due to lower spirits sales from Azuñia volume related to a reduction in discounting, a price increase in 2021 and two large one-time inventory purchases in 2021; offset by increased Craft C+P sales from its new digital can printer.

Gross profit for the three months ending September 30, 2022 decreased to $0.2 million from $0.9 million for the three months ending September 30, 2021. Gross margin was 6% for the three months ending September 30, as the Company continues to ramp up digital printing. Spirits margins decreased primarily due lower to Azuñia Tequila sales volume and product mix.

Operating costs for the three months ending September 30, 2022 decreased to $2.1 million from $2.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2021.

Net loss for the three months ending September 30, 2022 increased to $(2.7) million from $(1.9) million for the three months ending September 30, 2021. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $(1.1) million for the three months ending September 30, 2022 and $(0.6) million for the three months ending September 30, 2021. (See description of adjusted EBIDTA in "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below.)

The Company continued to make progress adding customers and increasing sales at its digital can printing business. Craft C+P has grown its digital printing customer base by 106% vs the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022 and is now serving more than 70 customers as of September 30, 2022. Craft C+P has seen sequential improvement of its digital can volumes each month of the quarter. This trend continues into the fourth quarter. Sales and gross margins are expected to continue to improve at Craft C+P through the balance of the year.

During the third quarter, the Company delivered 7,459 cases of spirits. Of that total, Portland Potato Vodka represented 5,200 cases. Azuñia volumes continue to cycle higher volumes from last year—volumes that were not profitable and one-time sales of Burnside. The following table details cases delivered during the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 9 Liter Cases 2022 2021 Variance

2022 2021 Variance Azuñia 1,347 3,316 (1,969)

5,136 9,463 (4,327) Burnside 779 1,109 (330)

2,717 3,318 (601) Hue-Hue 55 57 (2)

277 259 18 Portland Potato Vodka 5,186 5,057 129

13,944 14,403 (459) Eastside Brands 91 96 (5)

330 142 188 Legacy Brands 1 90 (89)

14 362 (348)

7,459 9,725 (2,266)

22,418 27,947 (5,529)

The Company ended the quarter with cash of $0.4 million. During the quarter, the Company paid down $0.5 million of debt. Subsequent to the third quarter of 2022, the Company raised $4.5 million and repaid $3.3 million.

The Company will give further updates on its earnings conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Eastside Distilling's management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP results. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results and assists investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time items. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls.

Presentation Information: Slides relating to this earnings release can be found on the Company's website in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor page at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/events-and-presentations

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code #6979338. A webcast replay will be available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls for 90 days.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent mobile canning businesses and recently began digital can printing and co-packing through its recent asset acquisition.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

Financial Summary Tables

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.eastsidedistilling.com/investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 Dollars in thousands, except share and per share



September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited)

Cash $432 $3,276 Trade receivables, net 913 1,446 Inventories 4,975 6,510 Prepaid expenses and current assets 725 2,873 Total current assets 7,045 14,105 Property and equipment, net 6,168 2,163 Right-of-use assets 3,016 3,211 Intangible assets, net 13,314 13,624 Other assets, net 383 457 Total Assets $29,926 $33,560





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Accounts payable $2,144 $1,265 Accrued liabilities 1,732 833 Deferred revenue 62 - Current portion of secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs 3,316 5,725 Note payable, related party, net of debt issuance costs 2,455 - Current portion of notes payable 217 894 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,023 781 Total current liabilities 10,949 9,498 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,181 2,498 Note payable, related party 92 92 Notes payable, net of current portion 7,749 8,073 Total liabilities 20,971 20,161 Stockholders' equity:



Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized; 15,446,694 and 14,791,449 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 1 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 2,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

-

- Additional paid-in capital 74,228 72,003 Accumulated deficit (65,275) (58,605) Total stockholders' equity 8,955 13,399 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $29,926 $33,560

Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022 2021

2022 2021

Sales $3,064 $3,277

$11,967 $10,138

Less customer programs and excise taxes 87 70

393 338

Net sales 2,977 3,207

11,574 9,800

Cost of sales 2,787 2,347

8,985 7,488

Gross profit 190 860

2,589 2,312

Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing expenses 702 533

2,078 2,087

General and administrative expenses 1,438 1,471

5,116 5,000

Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 360

101 421

Total operating expenses 2,140 2,364

7,295 7,508

Loss from operations (1,950) (1,504)

(4,706) (5,196)

Other income (expense), net











Interest expense (808) (414)

(1,976) (885)

Other income 25 25

125 2,242

Total other income (expense), net (783) (389)

(1,851) 1,357

Loss before income taxes (2,733) (1,893)

(6,557) (3,839)

Provision for income taxes - -

- -

Net loss from continuing operations (2,733) (1,893)

(6,557) (3,839)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - (17)

- 3,869

Net income (loss) (2,733) (1,910)

(6,557) 30

Preferred stock dividends (38) -

(113) -

Deemed dividend-warrant price protection-revaluation adjustment - (2,288)

- (2,288)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(2,771) $(4,198)

$(6,670) $(2,258)

Basic net loss per common share $(0.18) $(0.32)

$(0.44) $(0.19)

Diluted net loss per common share $(0.18) $(0.32)

$(0.44) $(0.19)

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 15,447 13,055

15,210 12,145

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 15,447 13,055

15,210 12,145

















Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Subsidiaries For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)







Segments:







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Spirits









Sales $ 1,188 $ 1,492

$7,586 $ 4,304 Net sales 1,101 1,422

7,293 3,966 Cost of sales 787 907

4,176 2,989 Gross profit 314 515

3,117 977 Total operating expenses 1,034 1,345

3,595 4,358 Net income (loss) (1,492) (1,223)

(2,397) 1,484











Craft C+P









Sales $1,876 $ 1,785

$4,381 $ 5,834 Net sales 1,876 1,785

4,281 5,834 Cost of sales 2,000 1,440

4,809 4,499 Gross profit (124) 345

(528) 1,335 Total operating expenses 1,106 1,019

3,700 3,150 Net loss (1,241) (687)

(4,160) (1,454) EBITDA Reconciliation:







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Net income (loss) $(2,733) $(1,910)

$(6,557) $30 Add:









Interest expense 808 414

1,976 885 Depreciation and amortization 418 297

1,104 903 EBITDA (1,507) (1,199)

(3,477) 1,818 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 360

101 421 Gain on termination of license agreement - -

- (2,850) Forgiveness of debt - PPP - -

- (1,448) Remeasurement of deferred consideration - -

- (750) Gain on disposal of offsite inventory - -

- (1,047) Severance payments - -

- 176 One-time professional fees - 60

- 403 Stock compensation 304 168

824 577 Prior accounts written off 104 -

104 - Adjusted EBITDA $(1,099) $ (611)

$(2,448) $(2,700)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.