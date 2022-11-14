Give to the Max Day Set to Raise Millions of Dollars for Minnesota Communities

Thousands of donors, nonprofits and schools prepare to give back on Minnesota's giving holiday Thursday, Nov. 17

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveMN's 14th annual Give to the Max Day is set for Thursday, Nov. 17. Give to the Max — Minnesota's largest grassroots giving campaign and one of the largest in the country— is a digital statewide fundraiser benefiting thousands of nonprofits and schools across the state.

GiveMN logo, Give to the Max Day Nov. 17, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Each year, Give to the Max Day serves as a kickoff to the season of generosity, and tens of thousands of donors give to organizations across every Minnesota county. Organizers at GiveMN, the nonprofit that hosts the yearly event, are asking donors to give generously as an investment in the organizations which build up their communities.

As part of Give to the Max Day, GiveMN is awarding more than $100,000 in prize grants throughout the day to boost the generosity of donors making gifts on GiveMN.org. Donations are automatically entered to win a random "Golden Ticket" worth $500 to $10,000 during drawings every 15 minutes on Give to the Max.

"Give to the Max is a celebration of Minnesotan generosity and the impact it has in every community across our state," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "Every year, we start at $0 and are humbled by the power hundreds of thousands of gifts can have when our community joins together during Minnesota's giving holiday."

Give to the Max is a celebration of Minnesotans who give back to organizations that strengthen communities across the state. Through the years, the impact of Give to the Max continues to grow. Last year's event set records for the amount donated and the number of organizations supported, more than doubling the $14 million donated during the inaugural campaign in 2009.

Visit GiveMN.org to participate and use the search tool to find causes that align with personal values, including organizations fighting hunger and homelessness, those led by or serving Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), serving LGBTQ+ communities, and more. Donors can search by organization name, keyword, zip code and other search filters.

Give to the Max informally kicked off Nov. 1 for "Early Giving." Thousands of donors around the world have already donated to more than 2,500 organizations throughout the early giving period, a display of generosity that will build through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 17.

This year's campaign is sponsored by the Bush Foundation, American National Bank, and Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.

Since 2009, more than 730,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $250 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits.

RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

