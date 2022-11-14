HIDDEN VALLEY® RANCH ENCOURAGES FANS TO SPREAD JOY THIS HOLIDAY WITH LAUNCH OF "RANCH ON A BRANCH"

Inspired by the Magic of the Holidays, the One-of-a-Kind Limited-Edition Collectible Brings Fun to the Gift Giving Season

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are right around the corner and this year, Hidden Valley® Ranch is bringing flavor to seasonal traditions with the launch of "Ranch on a Branch," a limited-edition collectible boxed set that includes a stuffed plushie Hidden Valley Ranch and an artfully illustrated storybook depicting the main character's dream: to become a REAL bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch.

Ranch on a Branch (PRNewswire)

Sparked by the magic of the holidays, Ranch on a Branch was created to remind everyone to spread joy throughout the season. In the story, Ranch on a Branch ("Ranchie") does just that through simple acts of kindness, like playing frisbee with their dog and helping someone in need. Those who purchase the collectible are asked to help Ranchie become a real bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch by moving them to a new spot each day as a reminder to spread joy to the people (and animals) in their life.

"We were inspired to create Ranch on a Branch by the happiness we see Hidden Valley Ranch bring to ranch fans," said Deb Crandall, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "This Collector's Edition set is a perfect, and adorable, way to help put a little more joy out there this holiday season."

Starting today, fans can purchase Ranch on a Branch for $30 while supplies last when they visit www.hiddenvalley.com and look for the Ranch Shop . In honor of the collectible, Hidden Valley Ranch will also be donating $30,000 to Feeding America®, which will help provide 300,000 meals* to people facing hunger this holiday season and beyond.

Love Ranchie and want more? Hidden Valley Ranch is also offering Ranch on a Branch themed lounge sets and a cozy blanket to help ranch fans spread their love for HVR in comfort and style.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch is Dairy Free with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

(*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.)

