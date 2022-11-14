Kiosk and Menu Board News from Kiosk Association

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiosk Association News - Menu Boards & Kiosks: News on Shake Shack, Panera's, Wendy's and BurgerFi. See information on tradeshows this week including DSE, IAAPA and Smart City Expo in Barcelona.

News 11/12/2022

Mobile portable kiosk - Easy ship, easy setup, easy location

Ticketing and wristband kiosks at IAAPA this week

POS Market Report - Who uses what...

Panera AI Drive Thru Proof of Concepts in NY review (see Deep Dive)

Shake Shack - iPad kiosks coming to all

Child Support Bill Payment

Why and How of Accessible Kiosks Whitepaper

Wendy's POS Case Study for franchisees

AVIXA Articles

Curved Display Case Study 22Miles & Nanolumens - Video

Latest update on iPads and small format for restaurants, healthcare & transportation

Cosmopolitan Hotel Lobby Case Study with video

Menu Board Technical Considerations

BurgerFi ROI Case Study

Enhancing C-Store Experience

Digital Menu Boards - McDonald's & Coates

Analysis

I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it -- An Alexa-type conversational order-taking AI for the drive-thru with lots of pics, but oddly no audio. Will multi-lingual capability be added? We've asked.

This coming week is a busy tradeshow week with DSE in Vegas (we are in 617, use KMN20 for a free pass. See cloud services for 3 different SOC systems, self-order countertops, an outdoor digital sidewalk marquee, and a dual 55 outdoor menu board. In Florida, there is the huge IAPPA show with all types of ticketing, and finally Smart City Expo in Barcelona.

The deadline for comments for the U.S. Access Board ANPRM is next week (21st) as well.

