Lay's® and Subway® Team Up with Football Superstar Eli Manning to Serve Up a Mouth-Watering Pickle Pairing & Nationwide Pickleball Sweepstakes

Just in time for National Pickle Day, Lay's and Subway launch a sweepstakes to award a pickle-loving pickleballer in celebration of Lay's Dill Pickle Chips returning to Subway stores nationwide alongside Subway's new, premium pickles

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Pickle Day today, Lay's and Subway debut a new way to play into the nation's passion for all things pickle – including pickleball, the fastest-growing sport for the second year in a row*.

Lay's announces the return of its fan-favorite Dill Pickle Chips to Subway restaurants for a limited-time which pair perfectly with Subway's new premium pickles – now thicker, crunchier, and with even more dill flavor. Today only, fans can get a free bag of Frito-Lay snacks (including Lay's limited time flavored Dill Pickle potato chips) when they spend $15 or more at Subway on DoorDash before taxes and fees.

In addition to this delicious combo, Lay's and Subway are also unveiling the #pickleballislife sweepstakes, awarding one lucky pickleball enthusiast with free Subway sandwiches (with pickles!) and Frito-Lay's snacks, including Lay's limited time flavored Dill Pickle potato chips, for a year, fueling their game on and off the court.

To enter, pickleballers simply need to upload a photo or video of them playing their best pickleball to TikTok or Instagram with the hashtags #pickleballislife #layssubwaypickle, and #sweepstakes from Monday, November 14 to Monday, November 21. A winner will be randomly selected. No purchase necessary.

Super Bowl MVP and aspiring pickleballer, Eli Manning, is teaming up with Lay's and Subway to help find the nation's foremost lover of all things pickle in the #pickleballislife sweepstakes and celebrate National Pickle Day.

Eli Manning teams up with Lay’s® and Subway® to launch a sweepstakes to award a pickle-loving pickleballer in celebration of Lay’s Dill Pickle Chips returning to Subway stores nationwide alongside Subway’s new, premium pickles (PRNewswire)

"It seems like everyone is getting into pickleball these days – including me! After retirement I played a lot of tennis and paddle tennis, and I'm continuing that paddle sports trend by becoming a recent convert to pickleball," said Manning. "I've seen first-hand how creative the Frito-Lay and Lay's team can be, and this celebration of their Dill Pickle Chips returning to Subway does not disappoint."

"Lay's Dill Pickle Chips have always been a fan-favorite, but there is no denying that the love for all-things pickle has taken off," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. "As a brand that embraces fun, Lay's seized the opportunity to lean into the pickle-craze with our always-game partners at Subway."

For more information about the sweepstakes, follow @lays and @subway. To try this new perfect pickle pairing, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

*According to USA Pickleball

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

CONTACT: Cassi DePasquale, cdepasquale@golin.com

Frito Lay North America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America