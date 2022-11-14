Three UBS Private Wealth Management Advisors in Greater Florida Named to Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that three advisors in the firm's Greater Florida market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

"We are honored to have our advisors distinguished once again for their high level of expertise and leadership in serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients throughout Florida," said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management.

The UBS advisors in the Greater Florida Private Wealth Management market named to the list are as follows:

Ponte Vedra Beach

Christopher "Chris" Aitken, CIMA®, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for the fifth time. With more than 35 years of financial services experience, he is expertly skilled in the complex financial needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Naples

Jason Stephens, CFP®, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for six consecutive years. He provides his clients with comprehensive wealth management, legacy planning, and philanthropic strategies. Stephens has served the southwest Florida area for more than 20 years.

Joseph Matina has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for six consecutive years. With over 30 years of wealth management experience, he focuses on providing clients with investment management advice and trust and estate strategies to help meet their short- and long-term financial needs and goals.

"Having these private wealth management advisors recognized by Forbes is a testament to their expert industry knowledge and dedication to the clients and communities they serve," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

The seventh annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors who represent the future of the wealth management industry. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on a variety of criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, assets under management, and revenue.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products, and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, and provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

