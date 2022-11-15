DUNN PARISER & PEYROT'S MARK PARISER NAMED TOP ACCOUNTANT IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has been recognized as a "Top 100 Accountant" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels, the accountants honored in the special supplement "have demonstrated exceptional achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

Pariser's practice emphasizes tax and business management affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology. His clientele also includes touring acts, international executives and entrepreneurs, and other high net worth individuals, their businesses and their family offices. The publication states, "Pariser sees his role as providing the peace of mind that allows his clients to focus on both their professional and personal interests while knowing that their financial matters are in good hands." The feature continues, "Financial and business management is complicated, challenging and shifts constantly. Markets can be volatile; tax laws change and risks exist today that did not exist just a few short years ago." In closing, Pariser's methodology includes overseeing "his clients' affairs by providing budgeting and cash flow planning as well as incorporating insurance review, estate and tax planning into his management activities."

Pariser serves on the boards of Songwriters of North America (SONA), the SONA Foundation and Trusted Advisor. Recently, Pariser was profiled and named a top business manager by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard.

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot is one of Southern California's elite business management and accounting firms. For more than 30 years, their goal has been to transform the financial lives of their clients and their businesses. With their depth and breadth of knowledge, they provide the very highest levels of personal and business financial management and planning. The firm's clients include artists and executives in film, TV and music, as well as athletes, entrepreneurs, innovators, high net-worth individuals and families, and the businesses that they own. To learn more visit https://dppcpa.com/ .

