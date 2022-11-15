GOAT Launches Annual Black Friday Event

Annual event features immersive experiences, artist appearances, exclusive sneaker and apparel drops, and more

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT , the global platform for the past, present and future, will launch its annual Black Friday event, offering its community of over 40 million members a week-long immersive experience that includes artist appearances, access to exclusive sneaker and apparel drops, raffles, auctions and more.

GOAT Black Friday 2022 (PRNewswire)

Expanding on its innovative Spaces technology introduced by the company last year, participants will be able to create virtual looks of their Alter Egos to experiment with their style. With 24 different Alter Ego Spaces and collections to match, participants will also have an opportunity to win the products they select to style with.

In addition to Alter Ego Spaces, members that engage with GOAT's Black Friday experience will be offered tickets to unlock future rewards and access to exclusive drops. Participants will also have a chance to win over one million dollars in free prizes.

"Every year, we get a chance to thank and celebrate our community through our highly anticipated Black Friday event," said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "This year, through our immersive Spaces technology as well as our new Auctions platform, we look forward to creating an engaging and memorable experience for our members around the world."

Highlights of this year's event include:

Ticket program that will unlock access to drops, raffles and auctions

Drops - exclusive sneakers, apparel and accessories to be revealed daily

Raffles - 12 raffles per day with new raffle items released every few hours

Auctions - 3-4 auctions per day featuring rare items with unique stories

Participants can enter GOAT's Black Friday event anytime between November 18 at 10AM PT until Friday, November 25 at 6PM PT.

Those looking to enter can view the rules at https://goat.com/blackfriday . For the latest updates on the event, follow @GOAT on Instagram and @GOATApp on Twitter and Facebook . For more information about GOAT, please visit GOAT.com .

ABOUT GOAT GROUP

GOAT Group represents the leading platforms for authentic sneakers, apparel and accessories. Operating three distinct brands – GOAT , Flight Club and alias – GOAT Group has a global community of over 40M members across 170 countries. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOAT Group