Habitat for Humanity's corporate partners to support affordable housing this holiday season

"At Habitat, we understand the value and the importance of giving back to the causes people care about, especially during the holidays," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "As we recognize National Philanthropy Day today, we acknowledge the wonderful philanthropic contributions made to Habitat, from volunteers giving their time on the build site to donors providing financial support. We are grateful to our partners for their continued support of our efforts to build or improve housing around the world."

Over the next several weeks, Habitat's partners will engage with their customers online and in store through the following promotions:

At Home, The Home Decor Superstore – During 2022, $350,000 commitment. At Home has been a Habitat supporter and Home is the Key campaign partner since 2017. – During 2022, At Home is selling Habitat-branded home decor items that give back to Habitat, while supplies last, to support itscommitment. At Home has been a Habitat supporter and Home is the Key campaign partner since 2017.

Giving Good Gift Cards – Gift card sales company, Blackhawk Network, has created – Gift card sales company, Blackhawk Network, has created Giving Good gift cards. This holiday season, retailers across the U.S. will feature Habitat-branded gift cards on display racks that will also have the Habitat logo. Three percent of the amount loaded onto these special gift cards will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

HOBO - From now through Oct. 1, 2023 , $200,000 , with 100% of the net proceeds ($62.39) from every sale of their limited-edition Giving Tote benefiting Habitat for Humanity International. - From now through HOBO is committed to raising a collective total of, with 100% of the net proceedsfrom every sale of their limited-edition Giving Tote benefiting Habitat for Humanity International.

Kidde - From now until Nov. 30, 2022 , for every alarm unit purchased at participating businesses, a $1 contribution will be made toward alarm donations to communities in need, up to a total retail value of $1,000,000 . Donations will be made to Habitat for Humanity and the FDNY Foundation. This campaign began September 2022 . - From now until, for every alarm unit purchased at participating businesses, acontribution will be made toward alarm donations to communities in need, up to a total retail value of. Donations will be made to Habitat for Humanity and the FDNY Foundation. This campaign began

Lands' End – From Sept. 1, 2022 through Sept. 1, 2023 , $100,000 . – Fromthrough Lands' End will donate 1% of the net sales price of the Blake Shelton x Lands' End Collaboration products to Habitat for Humanity with a minimum donation of

Mattel – During the promotional period of Nov. 1, 2022 through Nov. 30, 2023 , Mattel, aligned with Mattel Children's Foundation's Play it Forward philanthropic mission, will donate 1% of the sales price of Barbie DreamHouse Playsets sold at participating Target stores and Target.com to Habitat for Humanity International. The maximum donation for this promotion is $60,000 .

Rejuvenation, a Williams-Sonoma Inc. company – Lighting, hardware and home goods retailer $100,000 to Habitat by Dec. 31, 2022 from sales of their Carson Lighting Collection and shopper donations. In addition, as a part of Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s $1 million pledge to philanthropic partners on #GivingTuesday, Rejuvenation will match donations made during online checkout and in-store from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022 , up to $10,000 . Lighting, hardware and home goods retailer Rejuvenation is committed to donatingto Habitat byfrom sales of their Carson Lighting Collection and shopper donations. In addition, as a part of Williams-Sonoma Inc.'spledge to philanthropic partners on #GivingTuesday, Rejuvenation will match donations made during online checkout and in-store from, up to

Resideo Technologies, Inc. – From Nov. 29, 2022 through Dec. 12, 2022 , Resideo will donate $50 to Habitat for Humanity for every Honeywell Home smart thermostat sold. The company is donating $100,000 to Habitat, inclusive of the thermostat campaign funds.

Value City Furniture – From Nov. 30, 2022 through Oct. 31, 2023 , $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity International through online and in-store donation opportunities. All proceeds from the purchase of Designer Looks furniture on #GivingTuesday will support Habitat's global mission. Fromthrough Value City Furniture is committed to raising a minimum offor Habitat for Humanity International through online and in-store donation opportunities. All proceeds from the purchase of Designer Looks furniture on #GivingTuesday will support Habitat's global mission.

Wayfair: The destination for all things home, Wayfair has supported Habitat for Humanity's mission through a checkout donation program since 2012. Customers can add $1 , $5 , $10 or $25 to their online order to support Habitat's work. And for every Habitat co-branded e-gift card purchased, Wayfair will donate 5% of the value of the card to Habitat for Humanity through September 30, 2023 .

Additional partners – @Properties, Christie's International Real Estate, Glu, Jasco, and Solo Stove – are making or have made a direct financial contributions to support the organization. Money donated by and through campaign partners will go toward fulfilling Habitat's mission of addressing affordable housing needs around the world.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

