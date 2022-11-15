InventHelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid for Runners (DAL 194)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a personal trainer and I wanted to create an innovative new training aid for runners to promote proper arm form," said an inventor, from Royce City, Texas, "so I invented the FORM TRAINER. My design helps keep the shoulders and hands relaxed while driving the elbows backward."

The patent-pending invention encourages a proper arm position/form and swing while running. In doing so, it ensures that the arms are supported at 90-degree angles. As a result, it helps develop the muscle memory needed to swing arms from the shoulders and it could enhance technique and performance. The invention features a lightweight and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for runners and athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

