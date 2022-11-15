Newly-wed Couple Summits Three of America's Most Prominent Peaks During Their First Year of Marriage, Documenting Entire Adventure and Creating 13-Episode TV Series That Will Premiere on Outside Watch November 16, 2022

Newly-wed Couple Summits Three of America's Most Prominent Peaks During Their First Year of Marriage, Documenting Entire Adventure and Creating 13-Episode TV Series That Will Premiere on Outside Watch November 16, 2022

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, adventure seeking couple from Oklahoma, Jason Burks and Tayler Garber got married. The pair met while rock climbing in Arkansas and fell in love over shared hobbies and a genuine curiosity with the world they live in. After getting married, Jason wondered if hitting the road for a 12,000 mile road trip across the United States to climb three of America's most prominent peaks would strengthen the couple's bond and create a deeper connection.

Newly-wed's challenging their first year of marriage with a 12,000 mile road trip in their Jeep across USA

Jason, a filmmaker, and Tayler, a writer, decided to document this journey, which resulted in the creation of a 13-episode series called "Love on the Rocks," which was recently sold to Outside Studios in October 2022.

"In a culture where marriage is on the decline, our hope was to create something that people could watch and experience the ups and downs of the first year of marriage with us. We wanted to create something that challenged not only us, but the viewers to think about how stepping outside your comfort zone could actually bring you closer together. Lastly, we wanted to create a show that left people feeling good about the world we live in. A family friendly show that blends reality with outdoor adventure, a pretty unique thing in the entertainment market," said Jason Burks.

This series explores the first year of marriage between the couple as they skydive, rock climb, mountaineer, and roadtrip over 12,000 miles across the United States in their Jeep - all while examining if this epic road trip will bring them closer together or tear them apart! The episodes were written, produced, filmed, and edited by the couple's local production company, Retrospec Films.

About Outside Interactive, Inc.

Outside is the premier destination for active lifestyle enthusiasts and home to leading brands in the endurance sports, outdoor, and healthy living spaces. Each month, Outside reaches 80 million of the most active consumers in the world across its 30+ media, digital, and technology platforms, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside's membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, meal plans, gear reviews, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at OutsideInc.com.

"Love on the Rocks'' will premiere on Outside Watch on November 16, 2022 and will release a new episode every week through February 8, 2023. Outside is broadcasted on multi networks including, but not limited to Outside's on-demand app available on iOS, tvOS, Android, Roku, VIZIO, Amazon Fire TV, and more. "Love on the Rocks'' will be available to view on watch.outsideonline.com and Outside App with no additional subscription cost, meaning anyone can watch at no cost to the viewer.

Series Poster (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retrospec Films; Outside Magazine; Outside Watch