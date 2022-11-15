Nona Biosciences Announces Attendance at PEGS Europe 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings, HKEX: 02142) announced that the Company is attending the 14th Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) in Barcelona, Spain, November 14-16, 2022. The booth is located at #54.

Frank Grosveld, Ph.D., the scientific founder of Nona Biosciences, will give a presentation on the Company's fully human transgenic mouse antibody platforms and the one-stop antibody development service capabilities:

Title: Building Next-Gen Biologics Leveraging Industry-Leading Technology Platform with Nona Biosciences

Time: 13:20-13:50, November 15, 2022 (CET)

Nona Biosciences has wisely opened access to its industry-leading patented technology platform Harbour Mice® with a flexible business model, in order to remove platform barriers for partners and to enable the platform and technology to truly empower the discovery and development of next-generation innovative therapeutics worldwide. Frank Grosveld will elaborate further on the innovative business model and the biological strengths of Nona Biosciences at the summit.

More details about Nona Biosciences are available on the official website, and meet Nona Biosciences at Booth #54 to learn more about its competitive services offered.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" ("I to ITM"), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. More information, please check www.nonabio.com

