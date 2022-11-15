Surfside Announces New Measurement and Targeting Features to Power Omnichannel Cannabis Marketing

The Surfside Platform now offers expanded capabilities across search, SEO, native, audio, and CTV to unify advertising in one platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfside Solutions Inc. ("Surfside"), an end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, today announced the availability of expanded capabilities for enterprise-level cannabis businesses looking to fully connect their advertising channels in one central marketing platform to drive better performance and more transparent attribution.

Surfside is an end-to-end marketing technology that aggregates 1st party data across all customer touchpoints, allowing advertisers the ability to better understand, target and measure how to influence current and future customers. They are the only cannabis-focused customer data platform (CDP) with a complete view and opinion on the cannabis consumer, enabling Surfside customers to find and attract qualified consumers through monetization of their online and in-store audiences. (PRNewsfoto/Surfside Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With these updates, the Surfside Platform now supports the entire marketing funnel from activation to measurement, making it easy to cross-target customers from search to programmatic display ads while measuring and optimizing based on Return on Ad Spend. These additional features allow advertisers to create holistic marketing campaigns through the audience creation and activation process so businesses can manage content, frequency and ad sequencing for existing and potential customers across all media channels, reducing media cannibalization and creating a fully connected campaign across devices and advertising partners.

Along with the updates to the Surfside Platform, Surfside has bolstered the company's service offerings with the addition of SURF Studio, an in-house design agency to support Search, SEO and digital media needs through data-driven ad creative and dynamic landing pages.

"At Surfside, we want to simplify how companies connect with consumers across the entire marketing funnel and create a single source of truth across all of their media channels and vendors, and these expanded capabilities mark an important milestone in that roadmap," says Michael Blanche, co-founder at Surfside. "We see agencies, brands, and retailers all using the Surfside Platform as the central foundation for the rest of their marketing stack to unlock the full potential of their first-party data."

Want to learn more about Surfside's new offerings? Email hello@surfside.io .

ABOUT SURFSIDE

Surfside is a fully connected marketing platform that aggregates first-party data across all customer touchpoints, allowing advertisers the ability to better understand, target, and measure how to influence current and future customers. By combining the power of a customer data platform (CDP) with a Demand Side Platform (DSP), Surfside simplifies the process of turning first-party data into personalized marketing campaigns through the monetization of online and in-store audiences.

Media Contact:

Scott Cianciulli

The Plunkett Group

(212) 739-6753

scott@theplunkettgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surfside Solutions Inc.