TeachTown Wins in Excellence in Equity 2022 Awards

Recognition Received in Best Online and Blended Learning Solution Category

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, announces today that it has been selected as a winner in the inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards program presented by the American Consortium for Equity in Education. The award was received in the Best Online and Blended Learning Solution category, specifically recognizing TeachTown's K-12 adapted core curriculum, enCORE.

TeachTown Logo (PRNewsfoto/TeachTown, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TeachTown has been selected as a winner in the inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards program.

"Educators and industry are on the same team, dedicated to the same mission of ensuring equitable opportunity for all learners. The overwhelming interest from all stakeholders in our inaugural awards program proves that sentiment to be true," said Ross Romano, Program Chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards and Strategic Advisor to the American Consortium for Equity in Education. "It's my honor to announce the 2022 Excellence in Equity Award winners and spotlight the stories of these companies and leaders, including TeachTown, that are improving student and educator outcomes in schools everywhere."

The Excellence in Equity 2022 Awards Program received more than 160 total nominations from across the U.S., in addition to a number of submissions from abroad. The Awards Program was created to acknowledge, spotlight and celebrate high-impact work across K-12 education, as well as expand and enhance the discussion around educational equity.

"We are honored to have been selected for our outstanding achievement in supporting equitable opportunity and outcomes for all educators and learners," says Richard Becker, Chief Executive Officer, TeachTown. "Our goal at TeachTown is to make equitable and inclusive learning a reality for our student population, and through implementation of adapted grade-aligned content, high-quality differentiated literature and integrated technology, our enCORE curriculum does just that!"

For more information about TeachTown and its adapted core curriculum, enCORE, visit: teachtown.com.

About the Excellence in Equity Awards

The Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Learn more at www.ace-ed.org/awards .

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities.

Media Contact

Megan Gilson

TeachTown

mgilson@teachtown.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TeachTown