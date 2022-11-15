TRUSTFEED CORP. (OTC:TRFE) ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF AUTHORIZED SHARES

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustfeed Corp. (OTC:TRFE) is happy to inform shareholders that the company has reduced the current Authorized Share count. The transfer agent updated the number on Trustfeed OTCmarket profile today.

Trustfeed Corp (OTC:TRFE) (PRNewswire)

The number of authorized shares was 1 billion and is today reduced to 295 million.

Trustfeed Corp understands the value of reducing authorized share counts to increase shareholder value and to make the company more attractive for long term viability.

Mr. Refer, CEO, went on to say, "The company does not need to issue many shares. Therefore, this reduction.". He continues:" Market trust is not easily built, but can be easily broken, we have plans for long term growth, and to bring shareholder value. We believe this is just one of many steps in our endeavor moving forward."

This Authorized Share Reduction is a big move towards showcasing the company's commitment to increased shareholder value and transparency. Trustfeed is excited to bring the Authorized Share structure down to a level that the company feels is more attractive to investors. The company will continue to update shareholders via news and filings.

Trustfeed Corp. majority shareholder is Fastbase Inc (OTC:FBSE)

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Trustfeed Corp.

140 Broadway, 46th Floor

10005 New York, United States

CONTACT:

RL@trustfeed.com

https://www.trustfeed.com/

Twitter: @TrustfeedC

