Winsight's Restaurant Business Ranks the Top 100 Independent Restaurants

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning trade publication Restaurant Business has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100 Independents, an annual ranking of the highest-grossing independent restaurants across the U.S.

RB took a year off from compiling the Top 100 due to the pandemic, and this year's comeback list packs some surprises. Several longtime honorees were not included as a result of closures or atypically low sales, and there were also some notable newcomers.

"This year's Top 100 restaurants are as wide-ranging a group as any in the history of the ranking," said Jonathan Maze, Restaurant Business editor-in-chief. "They include trendy upscale restaurants with rooftop bars, high-dollar experiential concepts, barbecue joints and even a restaurant in an old, converted gristmill, and every price point imaginable. These restaurants came out of the pandemic having evolved their businesses to match customers evolving demands and tastes. And they're stronger for it."

The 2022 Top 100 served 272 million meals last year and generated $1.8 billion in sales. The cities with the highest number of Top 100 restaurants include Chicago, Miami/Fort Lauderdale, New York City and Las Vegas.

Only restaurant concepts with five or fewer locations are considered "independents" for the purpose of this list. Rankings are based on gross 2021 food and beverage sales. Information was gathered through surveys, and when data wasn't provided, sales were estimated based on public information, similar concepts and other factors.

For a look at the full list, visit https://www.restaurantbusinessonline.com/top-100-independents-2022.

