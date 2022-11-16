Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center Receives Improved Hospital Safety Grade Indicating Commitment to Excellence.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that uses its influence to foster positive change in health care has awarded Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center a "B" Hospital Safety Grade rating, making it one of the safest hospitals in Maryland.

This improved rating demonstrates the progress made to the quality of care provided to patients since joining Adventist HealthCare. Fort Washington Medical Center joined the Adventist HealthCare system in 2019 and has since made tremendous strides to improve its delivery of care.

"I am immensely proud of our team that has worked incredibly hard over the past few years to achieve this milestone," said Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "We will not wait for a new hospital in order to create a world class experience for our patients. Our commitment to world class patient care is reflected in our improvements in our doctor-patient communication, reconfiguring our patient throughput processes, focusing on stronger nursing management, and making structural improvements for a more enhanced patient experience."

The Leapfrog Group assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D," or "F" grade to nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on over 30 patient safety measures. The Safety Grade is the only rating solely focused on a hospital's ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

In March 2022, Adventist HealthCare's leadership system earned a Malcolm Baldrige Category Best Practice Recognition, one of the nation's highest honors for performance excellence. Achieving results such as improvements in quality and patient safety demonstrate how Fort Washington Medical Center has adopted best practices to achieve its vision to provide a world-class patient experience to every person, every time.

About Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Part of the Adventist HealthCare system, and recognized for excellence in patient safety, Fort Washington Medical Center is a 50-bed acute care hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland. The hospital provides general inpatient services including adult medical and surgical care, ambulatory surgical services, laboratory, radiology and diagnostic services, as well as bariatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, rehabilitation, cardiology, and respiratory therapy. The hospital also manages three free community-based programs, including pharmacy medication services, diabetes education, and an infectious diseases program. The hospital operates one of the busiest emergency rooms in the metropolitan area and has over 400 employees.

