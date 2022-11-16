Anivive Sponsors National Academy of Sciences Valley Fever Workshop

Featuring top thought leaders in Valley Fever research

The prevalence of Valley Fever is expected to increase up to 164% by 2050 and 380% by 2090*

A canine vaccine shows a true One Health approach that encourages a vaccine for humans

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, a technology-driven pet pharmaceutical company currently in late-stage development on the commercialization of a Canine Valley Fever Vaccine, announces they will be co-sponsoring The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) - Impact and Control of Valley Fever workshop.

Anivive Lifesciences, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Anivive Lifesciences Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The prevalence of Valley Fever is expected to increase up to 164% by 2050 and 380% by 2090

The workshop will take place on November 17th and 18th at the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Center in Irvine, CA. It will feature speakers from around the world who are involved in research, development, and public health initiatives related to Valley Fever.

Anivive's CEO Dylan Balsz stated: "We are excited to sponsor this event as it provides us with an excellent opportunity to engage with leading researchers and thought leaders in the Valley Fever community who are working tirelessly to fight a disease that is spreading through climate change and population growth."

The research and development work that has been done in partnership with NIH, Dr. John Galgiani at the University of Arizona College of Medicine -Tucson; Valley Fever Center for Excellence, and Dr. Lisa Shubitz, University of Arizona College of Medicine to deliver a vaccine for dogs also establishes a baseline of support for the requirements to get to a vaccine for humans.

Anivive's Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Edward Robb added: "Equally promising is that this vaccine will encourage the development of a vaccine candidate for humans, addressing its significant public health value in the endemic region. The progression from concept to potential clinical use could not have been possible without the collaboration that defines this unique publicprivate partnership. This One Health approach supports the adage that dogs are indeed man's best friend."

To attend in person you can register through the events page on the NASEM website at www.nationalacademies.org.

The workshop is being live-streamed and open to the public. To register go to: https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-and-control-of-valley-fever-a-workshop-tickets-403457260527

About Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive is a pet pharmaceutical company at the intersection of biotech, AI, software, and veterinary medicine. Focusing on three key therapeutic platforms; Fungal, Oncology, and Infectious Disease, our proprietary software platform accelerates the delivery of new, affordable treatments for various life-threatening diseases in pets. For more information, please visit www.anivive.com

Source:

*Gorris ME, Neumann JE, Kinney PL, Sheahan M, Sarofim MC. Economic valuation of coccidioidomycosis (valley fever) projections in the United States in response to climate change. Weather Clim Soc 2021;13(1):107-23.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.