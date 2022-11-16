Brex Launches Catharsis: A Program Aimed at Supporting Startup Founders' Mental Health

Brex to provide content, resources, and community dedicated to mental health in partnership with Spring Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brex announced the launch of Catharsis — a new program designed to support startup founders' mental health. According to a study by the National Institute of Mental Health, 72% of entrepreneurs are directly or indirectly affected by mental health issues. With 1 in 4 startups in the US using Brex today, the company is focused on helping this community navigate the unique challenges often experienced by startup founders.

Catharsis has two goals:

Normalize conversations on mental health. Brex will conduct sit-down interviews with founders across the tech industry discussing their personal journeys with mental health and share the episodes monthly on Brex's social media channels, including YouTube and Twitter. Pedro Franceschi , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Brex, will kick off the series, followed by ; Adam Chekroud, Co-Founder and President of Spring Health; Ariela Safira , Founder & CEO of Real, and Victor Lazarte , Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife Studios — with many more to follow. Provide resources dedicated to mental health. Through a partnership with Spring Health, a digital mental healthcare solution, founders can access therapists and psychiatrists who specialize in supporting startup founders and pay for sessions using their Brex points. Brex customers will also have access to a discount for ŌURA - including the Oura Ring and its corporate wellness program, Oura For Business, as well as Real as part of its rewards program. ŌURA's products and services aid in tracking sleep and providing personalized health data - both integral components of mental health, and Real is a mental wellness membership designed to add proactive mental health practices into daily life.

"Mental health is a deeply personal and important topic for me," said Pedro Franceschi, Brex's Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Since founding Brex, I've been deeply ingrained in the startup community. I've seen many founders succeed and build great companies, but I've also seen others quit prematurely and not reach their full potential because of the impact the job has on their mental health. It's a sad and limiting situation for the tech ecosystem, and one that founders, investors, and executives should deeply care about. My hope is that Catharsis can help destigmatize mental health struggles and provide resources to help address these issues."

"At Spring Health, our mission is to eliminate every barrier to mental health," said April Koh, Co-Founder and CEO at Spring Health. "We are so excited to be partnering with Brex and launching Catharsis to help bring mental health access and resources to founders of all stages, regardless of where they are in their mental health journey. We hope that by shedding more light on the issue, founders feel more inclined to prioritize their well-being throughout their entrepreneurial journey."

About Brex

Brex is a corporate card and spend management solution that helps drive 100% compliance with 0 receipt chasing in 100+ countries. Brex is easy to use and loved by the whole team, from founders to CFOs to accountants and employees. We make it easy to manage every aspect of spending, from the smallest purchases to the biggest procurements, no matter where employees live and work. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of growing businesses, from early-stage startups to enterprise leaders, including many of the world's most iconic brands. Learn more .

