Dominion Energy Shares Five Telltale Signs of Utility Scams

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Utility Scam Awareness Day, Dominion Energy is urging customers to watch out for utility scammers by sharing the most common red flags.

"Even if the caller ID says Dominion Energy, our customers should be on alert about demands for immediate payment and threats of service disconnection," said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy's vice president of Customer Experience. "That is not how we do business. When any warning sign is present, hang up. Never share personal information."

Know the warning signs of a utility scam:

Dominion Energy does not call and threaten service disconnection if a customer does not make a payment immediately. Dominion Energy will never demand payment with a credit or debit card by phone, or ask a customer to wire a transfer, send a money order or buy a prepaid or gift card to pay a utility bill. Not all scammers are aggressive and threatening. Some scammers try to earn a customer's trust by being personable and sympathetic. Utility scammers will often target small businesses, such as restaurants, and threaten service disconnection during peak business hours to instill fear and a sense of urgency. Customers should be suspicious of and not allow individuals claiming to be Dominion Energy employees to enter their homes without proper identification, an appointment or a reported emergency. Additionally, employees do not ask for payment in person.

What to do if customers receive a suspicious call:

Hang up. Do not provide account, payment or any other personal information.

Fact check . Scammers do not typically know the customer's account balance. Customers can verify their account balance and payment due date online or on the Dominion Energy app.

Seek help. Dominion Energy can help . Dominion Energy can help customers facing financial hardship. Connect with the company with any payment concerns.

For more scam prevention tips, visit dominionenergy.com/our-stories/scammers-and-personal-safety .

