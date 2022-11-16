Electric Ranked Number 239th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 639.83% Revenue Growth to exceptional results from product development and new partnerships in its mission to make IT easy for small businesses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric, the leader in world-class IT technology for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it ranked #239 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Electric grew nearly 640% during this period.

Electric's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Denehy, credits numerous factors to the company's explosive revenue growth. "We saw a tremendous problem develop in the market where small businesses struggled to manage the sprawling risk and cost associated with management of their SaaS applications, networks, and employee devices. Electric took all of the most complex technical workflows associated with IT management and automated them with software. The demand for that kind of efficiency speaks for itself.

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%, putting Electric's growth within the top 50% of North American businesses from the last three years. To learn more about Electric and their services, visit www.electric.ai/ .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

