Evolution Markets Licenses cQuant.io Software in Further Expansion of Structured Transaction Capabilities

HOUSTON and DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Markets Inc. ("Evolution Markets"), a leading provider of financial and transactional services in global energy and environmental markets, announces a strategic licensing agreement with cQuant.io ("cQuant"), a leading energy and data analytics Software as a Service (SaaS) provider based in Louisville, CO.

Under the agreement, Evolution Markets will utilize cQuant's price simulation, renewable energy, and battery storage analytic offerings to assist clients in procuring or selling renewable energy and managing energy price risk. The deployment of cQuant's data analytics tools will further power Evolution Markets' flexible and cost-effective "Structuring as a Service" outsourcing program focused on solutions for the net zero economy.

"Our wholesale and retail corporate power customers are requiring more advanced energy data analytics capabilities from us in support of their businesses. cQuant's platform offers Evolution the ability to scale usage as our renewable and advisory businesses grow," noted Brian Beebe, Managing Director of Structured Transaction Solutions.

David Leevan, CEO of cQuant.io, commented, "We are pleased to work with Evolution Markets in support of its environmental and structured transaction markets expansion. Our solutions allow customers like Evolution to analyze their energy portfolio's value, risk and hedge effectiveness. cQuant.io plus Evolution Markets will be able to deliver superior results to customers with this joint offering."

Evolution's Structured Transaction group provides comprehensive consulting services to help companies identify trade opportunities, set, and meet, their risk management goals. "We're excited to see this important new partnership drive business and enhance value for our customers," added Beebe.

About Evolution Markets

Evolution Markets Inc. provides strategic financial and industry-leading transactional services to participants in global environmental markets and the energy sector. Formed in 2000, the company has become the green markets leader, leveraging its unrivaled experience and knowledge on behalf of participants in the global carbon, U.S. emissions, renewable energy, and over-the-counter (OTC) oil, coal, natural gas, power, nuclear fuel, biomass, and biofuels markets. Based in White Plains, NY, Evolution Markets serves clients on six continents from offices in New York, Houston, and London.

Learn more at www.evomarkets.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter

About cQuant.io

cQuant.io is an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis, cQuant.io's cloud-native platform enables physical asset, financial contract, market simulation and risk management analytics in one place. cQuant.io is the leader in analytics for renewable, storage and other clean energy technologies. cQuant.io's customers have greater insight into their financial forecasts and the drivers of value and risk in their business.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://cquant.io.

