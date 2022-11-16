Evolution Research Group, LLC Establishes Internal Continuing Medical Education (CME) Program - Partners with University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG), a privately held, independent clinical development services provider focused on neuroscience has announced a collaboration with Keith Candiotti, MD, Chair of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine and the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, Division of Continuing Medical Education, to provide a first of its kind internal Continuing Medical Education program offering for their investigators, physicians, and clinicians. The development of this program was derived from ERG's Scientific Leadership team (SLT).

The SLT is comprised of internal and external industry experts across all therapeutic areas in which the organization focuses. The SLT engages in comprehensive scientific and operational discussions to collect input on potential trials presented to ERG to provide meaningful feedback to our sponsors and CRO partners. SLT meetings, which occur at least twice per week, provide a forum to leverage expertise across the organization, discuss new developments in the industry, and share ideas on ways to continuously improve the company's service offering.

Given the deep scientific expertise included on the SLT team and the level of detail discussed, this CME program was developed to maintain, develop, and increase knowledge, skills and professional performance and relationships that our investigators, physicians and clinicians use to provide services for patients, the public and their professions. Erin Tireman, Psy.D., Vice President of Clinical Development at ERG, oversees the CME program and coordinates with Dr. Candiotti and his team.

"In today's busy research environment, physician Investigators and clinicians are hard pressed to find the time to meet licensure requirements for continuing education. ERG management recognized the need and is proud to have introduced its internal CME program for all ERG clinicians" said Bernadette D'Souza, MD, ERG scientific advisor and Member of the SLT.

ERG's Chief Medical Officer, Daniel Gruener, MD, also commented, "This has been very well received, complements our internal Principal Investigator Training Program, and more importantly has provided a speaker platform for our own clinicians generating excellent presentations and high-level clinical discussions that cross therapeutic areas and processes."

Evolution Research Group, LLC is a subsidiary of ERG Holding Company, which includes twenty owned and operated CRUs, an established network of affiliated clinical research sites, Lotus Clinical Research, LLC, a full-service CRO, and CNS Ratings, LLC. ERG conducts a wide range of simple and highly complex trials in specialized populations including those suffering from psychiatric and neurological disorders, acute and chronic pain, sleep disorders, addictions, NASH/NAFLD, metabolic and endocrinology disorders, among others, as well as in normal healthy volunteers.

