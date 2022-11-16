Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye® Slammin Skullman® T-Shirt Uniforms 30th Anniversary 1992-2022 Still a Most Sought After Collectible

The Famous Slam-Dunking Skullman® Tie-Dyed Tees are Still Popular After 30 Years and are a Much Sought After Collectible

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithuanian Tie Dyed Skullman Jerseys became an international household icon when seen on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics. They were created by a New York fashion designer so the Lithuanian Olympic Men's basketball team could have something fun to wear during the Olympics. But they ended up wearing them at the bronze medal ceremonies for the world to see.

The brand's 30 year longevity & popularity due to its collectibility factor. Vintage editions go for 100's of dollars

Immediately the public wanted to know where they came from and where they could buy one. The way-out warmups, created by New York fashion designer Greg Speirs, started selling and became a hot collectible. Speirs saw it as great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team. Instead of receiving any royalties he let 100% go to the team, at that point becoming the major funder of the team.

https://www.pr.com/press-release/448933

The story was also documented in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians' experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of communism. Lithuania's basketball stars shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist's famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic history.

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/

Listen to the interview:

http://www.gregspeirs.com/greg-speirs-audio-interview-by-the-other-dream-team-documentary-film/

Skullman was also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993:

http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm

"The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel. Winning bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but symbolized triumphing over communism itself. Skullman symbolized coming up from the ashes. It's about freedom and free enterprise," added Speirs.

Marketed and sold consistently for 30 years, the brand's collectability is the reason for its popularity and longevity. The 2022 Official 30th Anniversary Lithuania Tie Dye® Tees and Hoodies are available from www.skullman.com

"The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in history. It had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed. The Tie Dyed Slammin® Skullman® became a legendary household icon." said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports®.

https://sgbonline.com/original-1992-skullman-basketball-uniforms-return-to-lithuania/

1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs. Official Licensor/Original Source/All rights reserved. www.skullman.com

Greg Speirs, American fashion designer recognized for creating the 1992 Lithuanian Olympic Slam Dunking Skeleton Tie Dyed Warm Ups and appeared in “The Other Dream Team” documentary film. Created the Royal “icicle” sleds for Prince Albert of Monaco for the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics and named to Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in the World. He created the 1970’s Rock Magazine Grooves. (PRNewswire)

The 30th Anniversary Hoodies. The brand has been marketed and sold consistently for 30 years. The brand’s popularity and longevity is its collectability aspect. Slammin Skullman® became a household icon and legendary piece of sports fashion history The Slam-Dunking Skeleton is 1992 Copyright © & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton ® are trademarks & brands owned by Greg Speirs. All rights reserved. Official Licensor/Original source. (PRNewswire)

Skullman.com issues 30th Year Edition of Original 1992 Lithuania Tie Dye Skullman Basketball Jerseys (PRNewsfoto/Skullman.com) (PRNewswire)

Greg Speirs' 1992 Lithuania Tie Dye Skullman® basketball uniforms are now forever part of Lithuania folklore. Original Skullman t-shirts are available from www.skullman.com (1992 Copyright & ® Trademarks of Greg Speirs / Licensor). (PRNewsfoto/Skullman.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skullman.com